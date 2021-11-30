PUBLIC NOTICE
Scotty Stoughton and Bonfire Entertainment will hold a voluntary Community Meeting to gather feedback from the community regarding the Renewal Festival that was held at The Meadows in Buena Vista on September 24th & 25th. This notice is being given to encourage public participation in the Community Meeting. This Community Meeting is not required by the Chaffee County Land Use Code or staff and is voluntarily being held by Mr. Stoughton. This Community Meeting is not a Public Hearing and any comments or statements made at the Community Meeting will not be considered part of the record. Scotty will share the story of Bonfire Entertainment, his desire to become a trusted partner in Chaffee County, and what his goals are for both Campout For The Cause, as well as a new festival he hopes to bring to Buena Vista in 2022. Scotty will also discuss how The Arts empower communities and foster economic resilience. Light bites & beverages served + cash bar. Please join if you can! RSVP here: https://bonfiretownhall.eventbrite.com/
Community Meeting: Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 5:00pm to be held at The Asian Palate Marketplace & Catering, 328 East Main Street, Buena Vista, CO 81211
Published in The Mountain Mail November 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.