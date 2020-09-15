PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of August, 2020 in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO. 2020CW3043; Previous Case No. 14CW3013 and 01CW152 – PUEBLO WEST METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, c/o Jim Blasing, Director of Utilities, 109 E. Industrial Boulevard, PO Box 7005, Pueblo West, CO 81007 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Robert F.T. Krassa, Krassa & Miller, LLC 2300 Canyon Blvd., Ste. 2, Boulder, CO 80302, (303) 442-2156).
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
IN LAKE, CHAFFEE, PUEBLO AND CROWLEY COUNTIES
Introduction, Description of Decree. Pueblo West Metropolitan District (“Pueblo West”) seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for the appropriative rights of exchange decreed on January 4, 2008 in Case 01CW152, Water Division No. 2. That decree may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court or at the office of the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder under Reception # 371896 recorded January 10, 2008. Said decree adjudicated several rights of exchange associated with Pueblo West’s change of water rights previously used on the Hill Ranch in Chaffee County. 3. Names of Structures: Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West Diversion Facilities, Colorado Canal Headgate, Lake Meredith Reservoir, Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, Clear Creek Reservoir Pueblo West Chalk Creek Augmentation Station and Pueblo West Browns Creek Augmentation Station. 4. Describe conditional water right giving the following from the Judgment and Decree: a. Date of Original Decree: January 4, 2008 (Corrected Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Judgment and Decree); Case 01CW152, Water Division No. 2. b. List all subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence (all in this Court): 14CW3013 entered August 20, 2014. c. Location of structures: i. Pueblo West Chalk Creek Augmentation Station is located on Chalk Creek in the SE 1/4, SE 1/4 of in Section 18, Township 15 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County in the immediate vicinity of the historical location of the Willowdale headgate as provided in paragraph 24 of said decree in Case 01CW152. ii. Pueblo West Browns Creek Augmentation Station is located on Browns Creek in the SE 1/4, SE 1/4 of in Section 8, Township 16 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County in the immediate vicinity of the historical location of the Pioneer Ditch headgate as provided in paragraph 24 of said decree in Case 01CW152. iii. Pueblo Reservoir. The Pueblo Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36 in Township 20 South, Range 66 West, and Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 11, in Township 21 South, Range 66 West, and Sections 5, 8, 9, 13,14, 15, 16, 22, 23 and 25, in Township 20 South, Range 67 West, all from the 6th P.M. in Pueblo County, Colorado. The Pueblo Reservoir Dam axis and the center line of the Arkansas River intersect at a point in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West of the 6th P.M., from which the Northeast corner of said Section bears North 61E 21’ 20” East, a distance of 2,511.05’, all more particularly described in the decree in Case No. B-42135, District Court, Pueblo County, Colorado. iv. Pueblo West Diversion Facilities. At present, Pueblo West diverts water at the Trifurcation Point at the South end of the concrete portion of the dam of Pueblo Reservoir, in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of said Section 36. v. Colorado Canal Headgate. The Colorado Canal headgate and point of diversion is located approximately 15 miles downstream from Pueblo near Boone, Colorado, and was originally decreed at a point on the North bank of the Arkansas River in the NE1/4 of the NE1/4, Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 62 West of the 6th P.M., at a point bearing S. 0E 58’ W 426 feet from the S.W. corner of Section 2, T21S, R62W of the 6th P.M., in Pueblo County, Colorado. The Arkansas River has shifted and relicted to the northeast to the extent that the center of the diversion gates is located slightly more than 300 feet northeasterly at a point in the NW1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 62 West of the 6th P.M., at a point bearing south 63E 14’ East a distance of 117.3 feet from the S.W. corner of said Section 2. The Arkansas River is in excess of 500 feet wide at the Colorado Canal diversion dam and either point, one on the bank and one further out in the river, accurately describe the headgate of the Colorado Canal as originally decreed and constructed. vi. Lake Meredith Reservoir. Lake Meredith Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 in Township 21 South, Range 56 West, Sections 1, 6 and 12 in Township 22 South, Range 57 West, and in Sections 24, 25 and 36 in Township 21 South, Range 57 West, all from the 6th P.M., in Crowley County, Colorado. Lake Meredith Reservoir dam axis and the centerline of the outlet canal intersect at a point located in the NW1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 12, Township 22 South, Range 57 West of the 6th P.M., at a point from which the West Quarter Corner of said Section 12 bears North 27E 14’ West a distance of 564.30 feet. vii. Turquoise Reservoir. Turquoise Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 7, 8, 17, 18, 19 and 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, and Sections 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, Township 9 South, Range 81 West, all from the 6th P.M., in Lake County Colorado. The Turquoise Reservoir Dam axis and the centerline of Lake Fork Creek intersect at a point whence the Northwest corner of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears North 44E 46’ 18” East a distance of 10,344.35 feet, all as more particularly described in the decree in Civil Action No. 1541 (District Court, Chaffee County). viii. Twin Lakes Reservoir. The Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in Township 11 South, Range 81 West of the 6th P.M., in Lake County, Colorado. Twin Lakes Dam axis and center line of Lake Creek intersect at a point whence the SE corner of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 54E 13’ 8” East, a distance of 3,803.10’ all as more particularly described in the decree in Civil Action No. 5141 (District Court, Chaffee County, Colorado). ix. Clear Creek Reservoir. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in Sections 7 and 8, T.12S, R.79W and Section 12, T. 12S, R.80W of the 6th P.M. in Chaffee County. d. Source. The source of water used in these exchanges is the historic consumptive use water under the water rights described in said Decree in Case 01CW152, plus the delayed return flows described in paragraphs 25.a. and 25.c of said Decree. However, this exchange water does not include the Princeton Ditch water right, the Gas Creek Ditch water right or the January 18, 1932 Willowdale stock water and domestic water rights, which are among those described in paragraph 12 of the Decree. The exchange from Lake Meredith involves the temporary storage of that water in Lake Meredith for subsequent exchange. e. Date of Appropriation: December 12, 2000 f. Amounts. At times when there is a live stream between the described points, Pueblo West will operate exchanges up to the following maximum rates: These exchanges may be run simultaneously; for example, if the first two exchanges were run at the same time the total exchange rate above the Chalk Creek confluence would be 33.4 cfs. (1) From Chalk Creek upstream to Clear Creek, Twin lakes or Turquoise Reservoirs: 24.7 cfs. (2) From Browns Creek upstream to Clear Creek, Twin Lakes or Turquoise Reservoir: 8.7 cfs. (3) From Lake Meredith upstream to storage in Pueblo Reservoir and/or diversion at the Pueblo West Trifurcation Point: 100 cfs. g. Exchange reaches: (1) From the said Pueblo West Augmentation Stations on Chalk Creek and Browns Creek, downstream to the confluences of Chalk Creek and Browns Creek with the Arkansas River, respectively, and then upstream on the Arkansas River to storage in Clear Creek Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir and/or Turquoise Lake as described above. The downstream points of said exchanges will be: the confluence of Chalk Creek with the Arkansas River, in the SW/4SW/4 Section 13, Township 15 South, Range 78 West of the 6th P.M. in Chaffee County; and the confluence of Browns Creek with the Arkansas River, located in the NW/4SW/4 Section 31, Township 15 South, Range 77 West of the 6th P.M. in Chaffee County. (2) From Lake Meredith described above to the confluence of the outlet canal of Lake Meredith, which ultimately discharges into the Arkansas River in the NW/4SE/4 Section 27, Township 22 South, Range 57 West of the 6th P.M. in Otero County, and then upstream to storage in Pueblo Reservoir described above and/or diversion at the above described Pueblo West Trifurcation point. The routing of Lake Meredith releases is more particularly described as follows. Waters released from Lake Meredith Reservoir are carried through the Lake Meredith Reservoir Outlet Canal to a point in the South Half of Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 57 West of the 6th P.M., where they can be released to the Holbrook Canal and/or discharged into the Fort Lyon Storage Canal whence they are carried southeasterly approximately one-half mile in the Fort Lyon Storage Canal to a point at which they either continue in said Fort Lyon Storage Canal or are discharged through a headgate on its Southerly bank in the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 57 West of the 6th P.M., in Crowley County, Colorado whence they travel South-Southeast approximately one mile to discharge into the Arkansas River in the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 of Section 27, Township 22 South, Range 57 West of the 6th P.M., in Otero County, Colorado. h. Use of Water. The subject water may be used for irrigation and all municipal purposes including domestic, industrial, commercial, manufacturing, agricultural, irrigation, stock watering, recreational, piscatorial, fish and wildlife, fire protection, street washing, hydroelectric power production, for immediate application to said uses, for storage and subsequent application to said uses, for exchange purposes, for replacement of depletions resulting from use of water from other sources, for all augmentation purposes and for all other beneficial purposes. Such use shall include the right to use, re-use and successively dispose of to extinction that portion of the water available to the subject water rights which was historically consumed through irrigation use. 5. Provide a detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures: a. Pueblo West has worked on revegetation and weed control on the Hill ranch in cooperation with Chaffee County. The revegetation process included: (1) annual ditch cleaning and maintenance; (2) cultivation and tillage to prepare for seeding; (3) perennial grass seedings performed annually; (4) daily irrigation applications through the irrigation season; (5) implementing weed control practices on Hill Ranch; and (6) technical field monitoring and evaluations that provide statistical data to assess Pueblo West’s revegetation progress. A revegetation team has been developed that includes rangeland consultants, a ranch manager, and a revegetation crew to perform daily revegetation activities. Equipment (tractors, sprinklers, pumps, irrigation pipe, trucks, utility vehicles, and storage buildings) have been leased or purchased to facilitate the revegetation operations. An onsite operations headquarters has been established on Hill Ranch from which daily revegetation activities are directed and managed. b. An “Amended Settlement Agreement” was executed between Pueblo West and Chaffee County. The amended agreement updated the previous agreement (2006) and established future cooperative revegetation guidelines for establishing perennial grasses on the formerly irrigated fields. c. Two public meetings were conducted in cooperation with Chaffee County to discuss current and future revegetation activities. In addition to these public meetings, Pueblo West representatives have attended Chaffee County Commissioner meetings to provide updates and solicit comments on the development of Pueblo West’s revegetation plan. d. Mapping of Hill Ranch landowner property boundaries was completed and annually updated based on information provided by the Chaffee County assessor’s office. e. The Chalk Creek diversion structures and measuring device have been annually maintained and operated for revegetation purposes. f. The Browns Creek diversion structure and measuring device was constructed. g. mapping and engineering interpretation of the continued dry-up of the historic irrigated area using aerial photography was performed three times during the diligence period. h. Since August 2014, Pueblo West has spent over $2.2 million on its Hill Ranch Revegetation Project, all of which was reasonable and necessary in order to place the subject appropriative rights of exchange to use. i. Pueblo West owns and operates a single, unified and integrated municipal water supply and wastewater collection and treatment system that contain numerous components. Those components include, but are not limited to, the individual water rights and points of diversion described in this application, and the appropriative rights of exchange and reuse rights that are the subject of this application. Paragraph 207 of the said decree in Case 01CW152 provides that for the purposes of showing diligence and completion of the appropriative rights of exchange requested, diligence as to any part of the Pueblo West water rights system which is used to operate, or which benefits from the exchanges herein confirmed, shall be evidence of diligence as to the completion of the said appropriative rights of exchange. j. In addition to activities and expenditures directly related to the subject water rights as described above, Pueblo West has during the diligence period expended over $6.8 million on other work on its water rights system. k. The work performed and actions taken by Pueblo West during the Diligence Period demonstrate Pueblo West’s continuing intent to develop the conditional appropriative rights of exchange described in this application. Pueblo West has shown that it can and will divert, store or otherwise capture, possess or control and beneficially use the subject exchange rights and that the subject exchange rights can and will be completed with diligence and within a reasonable time. Pueblo West has in all respects diligently worked toward placing the subject conditional water right to beneficial use. 6. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure necessary for the subject rights of exchange is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool. a. Pueblo Reservoir, Turquoise Lake and Twin lakes Reservoir are on land owned by the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Reclamation, (“Reclamation”), Eastern Colorado Area Office, 11056 West County Rd. 18-E, Loveland, Colorado 80537-9711. All use of such structures will be pursuant to applicable laws, regulations and contracts with the Bureau of Reclamation and/or the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District. In addition, Pueblo West is a shareholder in the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. All use of Twin Lakes Reservoir will be pursuant to applicable provisions of the governing documents of said Company and/or contracts with other shareholders, and consistent with the provisions of this Decree, as provided in paragraphs 17.e and 17.f of said decree in Case 01CW152. b. Clear Creek Reservoir is owned by The Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado, 319 West 4th Street, P.O. Box 400, Pueblo. CO 81002. c. The Colorado Canal and Lake Meredith Reservoir are owned by: The Colorado Canal Company and The Lake Meredith Reservoir Company 331 Main Street P.O. Box 8 Ordway, CO 81063. Pueblo West is a shareholder in said companies. All use of Lake Meredith will be pursuant to applicable provisions of previous decrees of this court, stipulations to which Pueblo West is a party, the governing documents of said Company and/or contracts with other shareholders, and consistent with the provisions of this Decree d. The fee title to the land upon which the Chalk Creek augmentation station is located is held by: Princeton Holdings, LLC., 5151 Collins Avenue, Suite 1727, Miami, Florida, 33140. e. The fee title to the land upon which the Browns Creek augmentation station is located is held by: Marvin and Barbara Ebel, 13000 County Road 261D, Nathrop, CO, 81236, AND Thomas and Joyce Peryam Family Trust, 13030 County Road 261D, Nathrop, Colorado, 81236. f. Pueblo West owns or has the right to use the sites upon which all other structures associated with this matter will be located.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of October, 2020 (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 10th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
___________________________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail September 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.