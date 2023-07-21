PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of June 2023, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2022CW3004; Water Division 2 - TRIVIEW METROPOLITAN DISTRICT Acting by and through its Water and Wastewater Enterprise (“Co-Applicant” or “Triview”), 16055 Old Forest Point, Ste. 300 Monument, CO 80132 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries in this matter to Triview’s Attorneys: Steven O. Sims, Reg. No. 9961, Andrew L. Meyers, Reg. No. 34739, Dulcinea Z. Hanuschak, Reg. No. 44342, Courney M. Shephard, Reg. No 47668, and Katherine J. Duncan, Reg. No. 47890 of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP at 410 Seventeenth Street, Suite 2200, Denver, CO 80202-4432, Phone: 303.223.1100, Fax: 303.223.1111, Email: ssims@bhfs.com; ameyers@bhfs.com; dhanuschak@bhfs.com) AND JAMES M. AND DIANE L. TREAT (“Co-Applicant” or the “Treats”), 7021 County Road 104, Salida, CO 8121. (Please address all pleadings and inquires in this matter to the Treats’ Attorney: Aaron S. Ladd, Reg. No. 41165 of Vranesh and Rasich, LLP at 5303 Spine Road, Suite 202, Boulder, CO, 80301, Phone: 303-442-6151, Email: asl@vrlaw.com)
Second Amended Application For Change Of Water Rights
CHAFFEE COUNTY
3. Purpose of the Second Amended Application. On January 31, 2022, Triview filed the original application for a change of water rights. On February 7, 2022, Triview filed an amended application at the request of the Water Referee, which revised Paragraphs 8 and 9 of the original application. In this Second Amended Application, Triview added the Treats as a co-applicant and requests to change the Treats’ 50% interest in the Bale Ditch No. 2 for the same uses Triview seeks for its 100% interest in the Bale Ditch No. 1 and 50% interest in the Bale Ditch No. 2. Triview and the Treats have executed a lease agreement, which leases the Treats’ interest in Bale Ditch No. 2 to Triview once the Treats cease use of the water for irrigation purposes. The Second Amended Application also adds a description of the location of the future augmentation station, changes the point of diversion of the Bale Ditch No. 1 to the current location of the Bale Ditch No. 2 headgate, and modifies the sources of water Triview may use to meet its return flow replacement obligations resulting from the historical use of the Subject Water Rights. 4. Name of Water Rights. Bale Ditch No. 1 and Bale Ditch No. 2 (the “Subject Water Rights”). 5. Name of Structures and WDIDs. a. Bale Ditch No. 1 (1100563) b. Bale Ditch No. 2 (1100564) 6. Decree Information.The Subject Water Rights have two priorities that were decreed in CA 1724 and CA 5141. Information from the decrees is as follows: a. CA 1724 i. Bale Ditch No. 1 1. Adjudication Date: 07/21/1902 2. Appropriation Date: 04/30/18753 3. Decreed Amount: 1.33 cfs 4. Administration Number: 9251.00000 ii. Bale Ditch No. 2 1. Adjudication Date: 07/21/1902 2. Appropriation Date: 04/30/1875 3. Decreed Amount: 1.00 cfs 4. Administration Number: 9251.00000 b. CA 5141 i. Bale Ditch No. 1 1. Adjudication Date: 07/09/1969 2. Appropriation Date: 12/31/1898 3. Decreed Amount: 1.00 cfs 4. Administration Number: 33950.17897 ii. Bale Ditch No. 2 1. Adjudication Date: 07/09/1969 2. Appropriation Date: 12/31/1898 3. Decreed Amount: 1.00 cfs 4. Administration Number: 33950.17897 7. Points of Diversion.The points of diversion for the water rights are depicted on Appendix A attached to the application. . (All appendixes mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) The decreed locations and the actual locations, according to the DWR Website, are below. The points of diversion were moved upstream pursuant to the provisions of C.R.S. § 37-86-111. a. The decreed headgate of the Bale Ditch No. 1 is located on north bank of the South Arkansas River, a tributary of the Arkansas River, whence the Southwest Corner of Section 4, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian bears South 0 degrees 30 minutes West, 624.3 feet (see CA 5141). i. PLSS Location on DWR Website: the SW/4 of the SW/4 of Section 4, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian. ii. UTM Location on DWR Website: UTM Zone 13, NAD83, X 414075.2; Y 4264208.4; Latitude 38.522127, Longitude -105.9857. b. The decreed headgate of the Bale Ditch No. 2 is located on south bank of the South Arkansas River, a tributary of the Arkansas River, at a point whence the Southwest Corner of Section 4, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian bears South 39 degrees 39 minutes West, 491.6 feet (see 5141). i.PLSS Location on DWR Website: the SE/4 of the SE/4 of Section 5, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico Principal Meridian.ii.UTM Location on DWR Website: UTM Zone 13, NAD83, X 413881.0; Y 4264195.0, Latitude 38.521988, Longitude -105.987927. 8. Source. South Arkansas River, a tributary of the Arkansas River, in Chaffee County, Colorado. 9. Decreed Uses. Irrigation and Domestic. 10. Amount of Water Rights to be Changed. All of the Bale Ditch No. 1 or a total of 2.33 c.f.s., and all of the Bale Ditch No. 2 or a total of 2.00 c.f.s. Triview owns all of the Bale Ditch No. 1 and a 50% interest in the Bale Ditch No. 2. The Treats own the remaining 50% interest in the Bale Ditch No. 2. 11. Historical Use. The Subject Water Rights historically irrigated 23 acres under the Bale Ditch No. 1 and 35.5 acres under the Bale Ditch No. 2; those lands are located within the city limits of the City of Salida except for 5.6 acres under the Bale Ditch No. 1 and 14.7 acres under the Bale Ditch No. 2, which are in unincorporated Chaffee County. A portion of the previously irrigated land has been dried up and converted into a commercial and residential area consisting of residential housing units, shopping centers, and open space. 12. Augmentation Stations. Return flows, replacements and/or water representing the historical consumptive use of the Subject Water Rights shall be measured and returned to the South Arkansas River through an augmentation station designed to prevent injury to other vested water rights. The Co-Applicants plan to construct an augmentation station in the SW/4 of the SW/4 of Section 4, Township 49 North, Range 9 East, N.M.P.M., and will describe the specific location in the proposed decree. 13. Diversion Records, Map of Historically Irrigated Lands, Method of Analysis. The map of Historically Irrigated Lands is attached as Appendix A. A summary of records of the diversions of the Bale Ditches No. 1 and No. 2 are attached as Appendix B. Co-Applicants will perform a ditch-wide analysis to evaluate the water rights using a modified Blaney-Criddle ET method over a representative study period beginning in 1955 and including years of wet, dry and average hydrology within that study period in which water was used. 14. Proposed Change. The Co-Applicants seek approval of the following changes of type and place of use for the Subject Water Rights: a. Point of Diversion for the Bale Ditch No. 1. The Co-Applicants seek to change the point of diversion for the Bale Ditch No. 1 to the current Bale Ditch No. 2 headgate, which is described in Paragraph 7.b, above. Once changed, the Co-Applicants will divert both the Bale Ditch No. 1 and the Bale Ditch No. 2 at the current location of the Bale Ditch No. 2 headgate. b. Types of Use. Municipal, domestic, agricultural, energy production, manufacturing, mechanical and industrial purposes including, but not limited to: fire protection, irrigation, commercial, recreation, fish and wildlife propagation, reservoir evaporation replacement, creation and maintenance and/or enhancement of wetlands, maintenance of storage reserves, recharge of Denver Basin aquifers, stock watering, reclamation, revegetation, dust suppression, water treatment and supply, wastewater treatment, storage for such uses, and use as a supply or substitute supply for augmentation, replacement of return flow obligations, exchanges decreed or to be decreed, and substitute supply plans. All uses include reuse and successive reuse to extinction for the above purposes, or disposition of effluent for the above purposes. c. Places of Use. The Co-Applicants seek to change the place of use for the Subject Water Rights to add Triview’s current and future service areas served by its municipal water supply and water reuse systems, including areas served by its connections with other systems, and by any current or future water supply contracts or obligations of Triview. Triview may also use the Subject Water Rights to meet its return flow replacement or delivery obligations in Water Division 2 including the Arkansas River and its tributaries, including but not limited to Monument Creek, Fountain Creek, and the South Arkansas River. Triview’s service area has changed from time to time and will continue to do so. d. Stored Water. After diversion and prior to initial use by Triview, water diverted pursuant to the Subject Water Rights may be stored at any of the locations set forth below in Paragraph 14.e. Such water may be delivered to storage by use of natural stream channels, component facilities of Triview’s future Fountain Creek and Arkansas River diversion and conveyance system and/or any points of diversion authorized in the respective decrees for the storage structures Triview is authorized to use. Reusable effluent or return flows resulting from the initial use for the changed types and places of use of the Subject Water Rights may be stored in any reservoir Triview is authorized to use. e. Places of Storage. i. Big Johnson Reservoir, a 10,000 AF reservoir located under the Fountain Mutual Canal in Sections 8, 17 and 18, Township 15 South, Range 65 West, 6th P.M in El Paso County, Colorado. ii. Stonewall Springs Reservoir Complex (“SSRC”), a 19,537 acre foot complex of reservoirs, filled by the Excelsior Ditch in Pueblo County, Colorado in Sections 35 and 36, Township 20 South, Range 63 West, 6th P.M. iii. Pueblo Reservoir, as operated as part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas project by the United States Bureau of Reclamation and the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, located on-channel on the Arkansas River in Pueblo County, Colorado located in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 67 West, Sections 19, 25, 29, 33, 34, 35 and 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West, Sections 1, 2, 3, 10 and 11, Township 21 South, Range 66 West, all in the 6th P.M. Triview has a long-term Excess Storage Capacity contract for the storage of 999 acre feet in Pueblo Reservoir. 15. Return Flow Replacement. In connection with the change of the Subject Water Rights, Triview will have return flow replacement obligations resulting from the historical use of the Subject Water Rights. a. Triview will replace return flows at times when there is a call senior to June 30, 2023 in a location that could result in the curtailment of the Bale Ditch No. 1 and/or the Bale Ditch No. 2. b. Triview may use the following sources to meet its replacement obligations resulting from the historical use of the Subject Water Rights: i. Water diverted pursuant to the priorities identified in Paragraph 6 for the Subject Water Rights. ii. Fully consumable water available from Triview’s Arkansas Valley Irrigation Canal Company Ditch water right, originally decreed in Case No. CA 1127 on June 19, 1890, and the subject of pending Case No. 21CW3044 (Water Division 2). iii. Water available for release to the Arkansas River above the confluence with Cottonwood Creek pursuant to the water exchange agreement between Triview and the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado. iv. Storage or recharge accretions that Triview has the right to use pursuant to any lease or contract with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District. v. Water derived from other water rights not listed in this paragraph provided the water released is fully consumable and Triview has given notice of its intent to use such water as required in the decree entered in this case. 16. Lack of Injury. The Co-Applicants will propose terms and conditions in the final decree so that the change of water right they seek in this Second Amended Application does not injuriously affect the owner of or persons entitled to use of water under a vested water right or a decreed conditional water right. 17. Names and Addresses of Owners of Structures. b. Triview has a right to use the headgate and ditch works that diverts and conveys the Bale Ditch No. 1 and Bale Ditch No, 2. b. The headgate of the Bale Ditch No. 1 is located on land owned by Snyder Revocable Trust, 1141 E. Hwy 50, Salida, CO. c. The Bale Ditch No. 1 is located on lands owned by Lornie Lowry, 5585 E. Hwy 50, Salida, CO. d. The headgate of the Bale Ditch No. 2 is located on land owned by Snyder Revocable Trust, 1141 E. Hwy 50, Salida, CO. e. The Bale Ditch No. 2 and the proposed augmentation station is located on lands owned by James M. and Diane L. Treat, 7021 County Road 104, Salida, CO. f. The Excelsior Irrigating Company owns the Excelsior Ditch of which Triview owns an approximately 40% share in said ditch, allowing diversion of water to the SSRC. The address of the Excelsior Irrigating Company is P.O. Box 11446 Pueblo, CO 81001 g. The headgate of the Excelsior Ditch is located on land owned by Kirkland Property Holdings LLC, P.O. Box 580, Rye, CO 81069-0580. h. Triview owns the land upon which the storage facilities known as the SSRC are/will be constructed, and the storage structures and rights in the SSRC are owned by the Stonewall Springs Reservoir Company. i. The Bureau of Reclamation owns Pueblo Reservoir. The Bureau of Reclamation Eastern Colorado Office is 11056 W. County Rd 18E, Loveland, CO 80537-9711. j. The Fountain Mutual Irrigation Company (“FMIC”) owns the Big Johnson Reservoir and the Fountain Mutual Ditch through which water may be delivered to Big Johnson Reservoir. Triview owns approximately 17.6% of the shares in FMIC. FMIC’s address is P.O. Box 75292, Colorado Springs, CO 80970. 18. Remarks. Co-Applicants James M. and Diane L. Treat seek to continue using their 50% interest in the Bale Ditch No. 2 water right for irrigation following entry of a decree in this matter until such time as they determine to cease irrigation of their property, making their 50% interest in the Bale Ditch No. 2 water right available for use by Triview for the changed uses. WHEREFORE, the Co-Applicants requests that the Court approve this Second Amended Application for Change of Water Rights as requested herein and for such other relief and conditions that the Court deems appropriate.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of August 2023, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 14th day of July 2023.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail July 21, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.