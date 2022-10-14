PUBLIC NOTICE
The following business has applied for a Beer and Wine (City) Liquor License, High Valley Center LLC, 10040 US Highway 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
Pursuant to the Liquor Laws of the State of Colorado High Valley Center LLC, 10040 US Highway 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 has requested the Liquor Authority of the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado to grant a Beer and Wine (City) Liquor License to sell Malt and Vinous Liquors for consumption on the premises, at 10040 US Highway 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242. Public Hearing on the application will be held before the Board of Trustees of the Town of Poncha Springs, Colorado at the hour of 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO 81242.
At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
Written comments can be mailed to PO Box 190 or delivered to the Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO 81242, by October 20, 2022, in order to be considered by the Board of Trustees.
If you have any questions regarding this application, please contact our office at 719.539.6882.
~Janine M Fitzwater
Town Clerk
Town of Poncha Springs
Published in The Mountain Mail October 14, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.