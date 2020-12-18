PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
FOR A REVIEW FOR A PROPERTY POTENTIALLY ELIGIBLE FOR HISTORIC DESIGNATION
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held before the Historic Preservation Commission of the Town of Buena Vista, Colorado, in the Pinon Room of the Community Center, 715 East Main Street, at 4:30 PM on Thursday, January 7, 2021, to review a partial demolition permit by Sharon Young for the property located at 305 E. Chestnut Street per Buena Vista Municipal Code Section 19-14.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend. Additional information may be obtained from the Town of Buena Vista Principal Planner, Mark Doering, at 719-581-1025, or at MDoering@buenavistaco.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail December 18, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.