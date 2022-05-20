PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 08
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO APPROVING THE GREEN HEART LLC MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW FOR A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OVERLAY AND MINOR SUBDIVISION OF THE 1.23 ACRE PARCEL LOCATED AT 535 WEST SEVENTH STREET
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on May 3, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 17th day of May, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
Dan Shore, Mayor
ATTEST:
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 3rd day of May, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 20th day of May, 2022.
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail May 20, 2022
