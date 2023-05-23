PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF 2023
Commissioner Redistricting
A public hearing will be held on June 6, 2023, for redistricting commissioner district boundaries, pursuant to CRS 30-10-306(1): “In no event shall there be more than five percent deviation between the most populous and the least populous district in each county, at the time such district boundaries are adopted.”
The hearing will be held at the Road and Bridge Department located at 305 3rd St Saguache, CO at 5:00 pm. A draft copy of a map with the boundary changes will be available for viewing, followed by a 30-day public comment period.
Proposed re-districting map may be viewed at the Saguache County Clerk and Recorders office at 501 4th Street, Saguache, CO.
For more information contact Wendi Maez, Saguache County Administrator at 719-655-2231 or email at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 23, 26, 30 and June 2, 2023
