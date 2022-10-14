PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, November 14th, 2022– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Major Subdivision – “Poncha Meadows Filing No. 2” – Final Plat
Monday November 14th, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO 81242 by the Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission for a Land Use Application submitted by Tom and Carrie Mesch. The Public Hearing will be held for review of the Final Plat for a proposed Major Subdivision of a 118.5-acre parcel owed by Full Views Matter LLC to be divided into (117) residential lots, (1) – 2.18-acre public park lot, and 93.68-acres remaining undeveloped at this time. The subdivision is located north of CR 128 and east of Highway 285. Parcel #R380503300001. A copy of the final plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Monday, November 28th, 2022– 6:30 p.m.
Board of Trustees Meeting: Public Hearing: Major Subdivision – “Poncha Meadows Filing No. 2” – Final Plat
Monday November 28th, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
Pending recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission a Public Hearing will be held Monday November 28th, 2022 by the Board of Trustees for review of the application identified above.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 14, 2022
