PUBLIC NOTICE
Planning & Zoning Commission
Monday, May 8, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: 5-8-2023, 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO, on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. for review of a Variance Land Use Application submitted by Salida Properties LLC for property located at 114 Halley’s Ave, Lot 3, in the Crossroads Retail Park. The application is for a variance to the minimum Frontage Buildout of 80% at the setback and variance to the maximum side setback of 24’ on the north side.
Electronic Login information:
Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 820 5300 9155. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82053009155 or www.zoom.us.
Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Monday, May 22, 2023 – 6:30 p.m.
PUBLIC HEARING: 5-22-2023, 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing at Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO, on Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. for review of a Variance Land Use Application submitted by Salida Properties LLC for property located at 114 Halley’s Ave, Lot 3, in the Crossroads Retail Park. The application is for a variance to the minimum Frontage Buildout of 80% at the setback and variance to the maximum side setback of 24’ on the north side.
Electronic Login information:
Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 837 8106 3902. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 7, 2023
