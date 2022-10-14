PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
09/01/2022 - 09/30/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 1689.28; A-1 Tablecloth Company Inc., 1653.13; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 12495.00; Alfred Benesch & Company, 370.00; Allen Jay Properties LLC, 2000.00; All-Phase Environmental Consultants Inc, 7272.00; Altamont Inc, 11969.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 3262.17; American Health Holding, Inc., 8.44; American Public Works Association, 140.00; American Red Cross, 41.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 778.42; Anew Septic, 350.00; Anissa E. Caiazza, 238.12; Argys Plumbing & Heating, 1125.00; Artchange, Inc, 150.00; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 832.10; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2810.88; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 670.04; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3138.93; AutoZone, 405.50; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 304411.12; Badger Meter Inc, 79168.87; Bearss Landscaping, Inc., 2500.00; Betty Scofield, 544.00; Brady Brothers Inc., 7718.44; Brian Allen, 2051.50; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 130.89; Business Solutions Leasing, 1540.03; Butala Construction Company, 175.56; C.S. Collins Inc., 23.14; Cellco Partnership, 1398.91; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 172107.02; CenturyLink, 828.87; Cesare, Inc, 8332.81; Chaffee County Commissioners, 205525.90; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2018.27; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 55.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.24; Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, 1250.00; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christopher Meseke, 38.00; City of Salida, 12306.46; CivicPlus, LLC, 3095.00; Colonial Life, 331.86; Colorado Advanced Life Support, 35.00; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 915.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 897.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 118269.40; Colorado Environmental Certification Training, Inc., 600.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 879.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 37.50; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 315.00; Core & Main LP, 144.30; Crabtree Group, Inc., 5761.25; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 429.28; Curtis Milstein, 560.31; Dan Ogden Consulting, 990.00; Daniels Long Automotive LLC, 547.22; Dellenbach Chevrolet Inc, 27581.27; DPC Industries, Inc., 130.00; Eagle Rock Distributing Company, LLC, 86.15; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 3000.00; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 644.25; Elite Brands of Colorado, 445.55; EnB Janitorial LLC, 850.00; Energy Smart Colorado, 2500.00; Ennis-Flint Inc, -3970.04; Environmental Resource Associates, 221.70; Erin Kelley, 491.24; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 515.64; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; FBS Automotive, Inc., 926.49; FCI IND INC, 2666.53; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1463.34; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 4933.66; Fire and Police Pension Association, 47618.95; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 4936.22; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 782.97; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 385.98; G2M, LLC, 3240.00; Galls, LLC, 994.92; Gary Lacy, 3060.00; Glacier Bank, 41789.00; Gobin’s Inc., 308.66; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.00; GovOS, Inc., 2920.00; Grainger, 8079.72; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 1300.00; Hardline Equipment LLC, 2149.70; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 402.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 274.52; Impresco LLC, 114.72; Industrial Products Mfg, Inc, 3129.12; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 31021.67; Jamison Bell, 915.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jeffery A. Criswell, 3564.56; Jeffrey Connor Shacklett, 600.00; Justin Hill, 1280.00; JVA, Incorporated, 1600.00; Katherine Sigala, 159.00; Kelli Grauer, 47.00; M.J. Donovan Enterprises, Inc, 360.60; MACK Pack LLC, 448.44; Marcia C. Blakeman, 180.00; Mary Jean Crume, 250.00; Materials Management Co, 495.70; Matthew Boyd Helmer, 1500.00; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 34.64; Michael Rubenstone, 356.50; Michael S. Brown, 45.00; Miles Jones, 159.00; Moltz Construction, Inc., 74765.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 271.75; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2308.50; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 358.50; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 77.81; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 406.70; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Patricia Padgett McFeely, 120.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1827.54; Pinnacol Assurance, 12526.88; Pitney Bowes, 738.30; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 128.65; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 196.00; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 350.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 800.00; Riverside Trophies, 15.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 140.30; Salida Auto Parts, 2815.87; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4400.00; Salida Hospital District, 120.00; Sea-Western Inc, 6558.55; SGS North America Inc, 105.00; Sheila Sears, 8250.00; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 54998.09; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2090.06; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 28931.25; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 427.49; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 225.15; State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education, 840.00; Stratton and Bratt Landscapes, LLC, 108789.02; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 385.00; Sydney Schieren, 4468.75; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 24.00; Ted D Miller Associates, Inc, 3116.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4896.01; The Neenan Company LLLP, 35218.50; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 72.07; Thryv, Inc, 18.50; Timothy R. Walker, 2095.13; Transfirst Group Inc., 35.01; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 9147.07; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 609.50; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 9966.45; US Postmaster, 1387.79; USDA/Rural Development, 240245.00; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 200.20; VeriCheck, Inc., 26.75; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1520.69; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1003.22; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 1518.58; Wilson Williams, LLP, 13494.97; Winsupply of Salida, 723.12; Wood Development Co. LLC, 500.00; Woods High Mountain Distillery, LLC, 486.00; Xcel Energy - Salida, 30256.14; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 81571.50;
$1,974,306.39
Payroll Expenditure: September 2022, $552,069.69
Total September Expenditures:, $2,526,376.08
Published in The Mountain Mail October 14, 2022
