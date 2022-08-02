PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, September 12th, 2022– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Boundary Line Adjustment/Minor Re-Subdivision – “Comstock Lot Line Adjustment” – Preliminary Plat; Located on the 300 Block of Ouray Ave.
Monday September 12th, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO 81242 by the Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission for a Land Use Application submitted by Frank Comstock. The Public Hearing will be held for review of the Preliminary Plat for a proposed Boundary Line Adjustment/Minor Re-Subdivision of a 0.52-acre parcel consisting of 7 historical lots (Lots 12-18 Blk 37 of the Van Kleeck’s Addition) proposing to create three (3) residential lots from the 7 historical lots. The lots are Zoned T3 – Sub-Urban Zone allowing for single family residences on each lot. The parcel is located on the southwest corner of Ouray Ave and LaPlata. Parcel #R380510337208. A copy of the preliminary plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Monday, September 26th, 2022– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Boundary Line Adjustment/Minor Re-Subdivision – “Comstock Lot Line Adjustment” – Preliminary Plat; Located on the 300 Block of Ouray Ave.
Monday September 26th, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
Pending recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission a Public Hearing will be held Monday September 26th, 2022 by the Board of Trustees for review of the application identified above.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 2, 2022
