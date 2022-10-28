PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY OF SALIDA PLANNING COMMISSION CONCERNING AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND CHAPTER 16 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING VARIANCES
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on November 15, 2022, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a second reading and public hearing will be conducted by Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, CO and online at the following link
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The public hearing is to consider amendments to Chapter 16, Article IV of the Salida Municipal Code regarding Zoning Variance requirements.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the amendments may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 28, 2022
