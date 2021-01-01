PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Julia M. Litz a/k/a Julia M Litz a/k/a Julia Meredith Litz a/k/a Julia Litz a/k/a Judy Litz, Deceased.

Case Number 20PR33

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Kay Lynn Litz

528 West Second Street

Salida, CO 81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Kay Lynn Litz

528 West Second Street

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 719-221-0713

E-mail: KayLitz50@gmail.com

Published in The Mountain Mail December 18 and 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.