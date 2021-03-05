PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING ANNEXATION AND ZONING APPLICATIONS
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on March 22, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277. Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on March 22, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado. The hearings concern applications for annexation and zoning of a 5.32 acre property located between County Road 140 and County Road 141, legally known as a Tract in the SE ¼ SW ¼ of Section 31 T50N R9E of the N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The applications have been submitted by the owners, Tory and Clee Upchurch.
The City is currently considering the petition to annex and zone the subject property into the City. The general purpose of the hearings is to review the annexation map and supportive information and to consider the applicant’s request to zone the property Medium-Density Residential (R-2). Any recommendation by the Planning Commission for the Annexation and Zoning shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and a public hearing, currently scheduled for April 20, 2021.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex-parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information
Published in The Mountain Mail March 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.