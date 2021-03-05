PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 02
SERIES OF 2021
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 6 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING BUSINESS LICENSING AND REGULATIONS GENERALLY, AND INCLUDING MARIJUANA LICENSING, AND SHORT-TERM RENTAL BUSINESS LICENSES
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on February 16, 2021, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 19th day of February, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 2nd day of March, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, by the City Council on this 2nd day of March, 2021.
City of Salida
__________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
___________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail March 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.