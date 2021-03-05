PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Donna R. Nevens, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR8
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before July 9, 2021 or the claims may be forever barred.
Robert Nevens
Personal Representative
9395 S. Hoyt Ct.
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 963 7085
Published in The Mountain Mail March 5, 12 and 19, 2021
