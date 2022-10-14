PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF BUDGET
(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.)
NOTICE is hereby given that a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Salida Hospital District for the ensuing year of 2023: a copy of such proposed budget is available for public inspection in the office of Lesley J. Fagerberg, Vice President of Finance, at Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors of Salida Hospital District to be held in the Shavano Conference Room at Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida, Colorado, and/or via a ZOOM conference to be announced, on November 22, 2022 at 12pm. Any interested elector of Salida Hospital District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 14, 2022
