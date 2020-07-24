PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE SALIDA CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT FUNDS
The City of Salida, Colorado plans to submit a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application to the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs. CDBG funds are intended to provide decent housing, suitable living environments and economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income persons through rehabilitation and preservation, economic/job development and public facilities improvements.
The application being considered would request $720,000 for Salida Ridge Apartments, proposed to be constructed at the northeast corner of Vandaveer Ranch Road and Cleora Road. It is estimated that approximately 100% of the funds would benefit low and moderate-income persons. Permanent involuntary displacement of neighborhood persons or businesses is not anticipated. Should it later become necessary to consider such displacement, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement. If no feasible alternatives exist, required/reasonable benefits will be provided to those displaced to mitigate adverse effects and hardships. Any low and moderate income housing which is demolished or converted will be replaced. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these hearings should notify Erin Kelly, City Clerk at 448 East First Street, Suite 112, Salida, CO 81201 a minimum of 3 days in advance so that appropriate aids can be made available.
A public hearing will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado to obtain citizen views and to respond to proposals and questions related to:
• The proposed CDBG application for this project; and
• Community development and housing needs, including the needs of low and moderate income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be addressed through the CDBG program; and
• The performance of the City of Salida, Colorado in carrying out its community development responsibilities.
• Potential historical effects.
A copy of the application as submitted to the State will be available for public review at 448 East First Street, Suite 112, Salida, CO 81201. Written comments are also welcome and must be received by 5:00 PM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at publiccomment@cityofsalida.com. Oral and written comments will be considered in deciding whether to submit an application for the proposed project.
Written summary information will be available at the Community Development Office, 448 East 1st Street, Suite 112, Salida, CO 81201 on Monday, July 27, 2020 until Tuesday, August 4, 2020 on any CDBG application(s) the City of Salida intends to submit to the State.
Information and records regarding the City of Salida, Colorado proposed and past use of CDBG funds are available at the Community Development Office, 448 East First Street, Suite 112, Salida, Colorado 81201 during regular office hours.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 24, 2020
