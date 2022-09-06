PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County Combined Court
142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Rosaisela Silva
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Rosa Isela Silva
Case Number: 22C52
Division 1 Courtroom 1
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 6/27/22 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Rosaisela Silva
be changed to
Rosa Isela Silva
By___________
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail September 6, 9 and 13, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.