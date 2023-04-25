PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of John W. Fasching, Deceased
Case Number 23PR7
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before 8/25/2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Julia Nekola
535 Alvarado Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Julia Nekola
535 Alvarado Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Phone Number: 612-310-2802
E-mail: julie.nekola@gmail.com
Published in The Mountain Mail April 25, May 2 and 9, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.