CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 23
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE STRINGER ANNEXATION AS COMMERCIAL (C-1) ZONE DISTRICT
WHEREAS, on September 08, 2022, representatives (the “Owners”), of Stringer Annexation filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 0.17 acre located at 1730 Holman Avenue, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference (the “Property”); and
WHEREAS, by Ordinance No.22, Series of 2022 the City of Salida annexed the Stringer Annexation to the City; and
WHEREAS, Petitioner has filed an application to zone the Property within the Commercial (C-1) zone district, and on November 08, 2022 the City of Salida Planning Commission considered the zoning application for the Property at a duly noticed public hearing and recommended that the City Council zone it as Commercial (C-1); and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, the public hearing on the zoning application for the Stringer Annexation will be held on December 06, 2022 at a regularly scheduled meeting of the Salida City Council.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property described on Exhibit A is hereby zoned Commercial District (C-1).
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on November 15, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of December, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
___________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
___________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 18th day of November, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ___day of ____, 2022.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER [NW1/4 SE1/4) OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9
EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF THE NW l/4 SE l/4, A DISTANCE OF 496 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE SOUTHEAST
CORNER OF THE SAID NW l/4 SE l/4; THENCE NORTH 88°51' WEST 150 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 1°09' EAST 50 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 88°51' WEST 150 FEET TO THE SAID EAST LINE OF THE NW1/4 SE1/4;
THENCE SOUTH 1°09' WEST 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO DESCRIBED AS:
A TRACT OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NW1/4 SE1/4) OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9
EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO,
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID NWl/4 SE1/4;
THENCE NORTH 0°51'O7' WEST 68.4 FEET TO A BRASS CAPPED HIGHWAY RIGHT- OF-WAY MARKER;
THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 0°51'O7" WEST ALONG THE CORPORATE BOUNDARY OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, 427.6 FEET TO THE POINT
OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 89°20'45" WEST 150.23 FEET; THENCE NORTH 50.0 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 89°20' 44" EAST 149.49 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 0°51.7' EAST 50.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. DIRECTIONS ARE BASED ON A BEARING OF SOUTH 89'40'28" WEST FOR THE CENTERLINE OF U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 50.
TOGETHER WITH ONE-HALF OF THE WELL RIGHTS IN THE MCGOWAN WELL NO. 1 (DRILLED MARCH 15, 1956), STATE ENGINEERS WELL
NO. 86046, FILED FEBRUARY 28, 1973 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR WATER DIVISION NO. 2, STATE OF COLORADO, CASE NO. W-1359.
ALSO TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT ACROSS PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1724 HOLMAN AVENUE, SALIDA, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO,
LYING NORTH OF PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE, FOR THE JOINT USE OF SAID WELL, TOGETHER WITH ALL WELL EQUIPMENT, TO INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO PUMPS, WATER AND ELECTRIC LINES AND SHALL PROVIDE FOR THE RIGHT OF MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT OF SAID EQUIPMENT.
Also known by the following address:
1730 Holman Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 380706400111
Published in The Mountain Mail November 18, 2022
