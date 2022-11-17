PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 22
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE STRINGER ANNEXATION
WHEREAS, on September 08, 2022, representatives (the “Owners”) of the Stringer Annexation filed a General Development Application (the “Petition”) to commence proceedings to annex to the City of Salida (the “City”) a certain unincorporated tract of land comprised of 0.17 acres located at 1730 Holman Avenue, Salida, in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, and being more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference (the “Property”); and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108, the City Council by Resolution No. 51, Series of 2022 specified that the City Council would hold a hearing on the proposed annexation at its regular meeting on December 06, 2022, commencing at the hour of 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Salida, Colorado; and
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. §31-12-108 to -110, the City Council on December 06, 2022 held a duly-noticed public hearing to consider the proposed annexation; and
WHEREAS, notice of such hearing was published on October 28, 2022, November 04, 2022, November 11, 2022, and November 18, 2022 in The Mountain Mail newspaper; and
WHEREAS, C.R.S. §31-12-105(1)(e) provides that prior to the completion of any annexation within a three-mile area, the municipality shall have in place a plan for that area, which generally describes the proposed location, character, and extent of streets, subways, bridges, waterways, waterfronts, parkways, playgrounds, squares, parks, aviation fields, other public ways, grounds, open spaces, public utilities and terminals for water, light, sanitation, transportation and power to be provided by the municipality and the proposed land uses for the area; and
WHEREAS, the City hereby sets forth its Findings of Fact, Determinations, and Conclusions with regard to annexation to the City of the Stringer Annexation; and
WHEREAS, the City currently has in place a Comprehensive Plan and other long-range planning documents which constitute the City's annexation plan.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The City incorporates the foregoing recitals as findings and determinations by the City Council.
2. The City hereby approves the annexation of Property described on Exhibit A, attached hereto with the following conditions of approval, and such real Property is hereby annexed to and made a part of the City of Salida.
1. Owner shall meet the inclusionary housing requirements of Article XIII of Chapter 16 of the Salida Municipal Code at the time of building permit submittal for additional units constructed on the property.
2. Owner agrees to pay at the time of building permit all applicable fees for the property in the amounts set forth pursuant to the Salida Municipal Code, or as hereafter amended, namely the building plan review; water and sewer system development fees; and the Fair Contribution to School Sites per Section 16-6-140 of the Salida Municipal Code (SMC).
3. Fees in lieu of open space shall be provided, in an amount then in effect, at the time of issuance of a building permit for new residential units constructed on the property.
3. Within ten (10) days after final publication of this Ordinance, the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado, on behalf of the City shall:
A. File one (1) copy of the Annexation Plat and the original of this Annexation Ordinance in the office of the City Clerk of the City of Salida, Colorado;
B. File for recording three (3) certified copies of this Annexation Ordinance and three (3) copies of the Annexation Plat, containing a legal description of the annexation parcel, with the County Clerk and Recorder of Chaffee County, Colorado, with directions to the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder to file one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Division of Local Government of the Department of Local Affairs of the State of Colorado and one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map with the Colorado Department of Revenue; and
C. File one certified copy of this Annexation Ordinance and one copy of the Annexation Map in the office of the County Assessor of Chaffee County, Colorado.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on November 15, 2022, ADOPTED and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of December, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
__________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
__________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 18th day of November, 2022, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the ____ day of____, 2022.
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
EXHIBIT A
PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER [NW1/4 SE1/4) OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9
EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:
BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF THE NW l/4 SE l/4, A DISTANCE OF 496 FEET NORTHERLY FROM THE SOUTHEAST
CORNER OF THE SAID NW l/4 SE l/4; THENCE NORTH 88°51' WEST 150 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 1°09' EAST 50 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 88°51' WEST 150 FEET TO THE SAID EAST LINE OF THE NW1/4 SE1/4;
THENCE SOUTH 1°09' WEST 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO DESCRIBED AS:
A TRACT OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (NW1/4 SE1/4) OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 49 NORTH, RANGE 9
EAST OF THE NEW MEXICO PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO,
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID NWl/4 SE1/4;
THENCE NORTH 0°51'O7' WEST 68.4 FEET TO A BRASS CAPPED HIGHWAY RIGHT- OF-WAY MARKER;
THENCE CONTINUING NORTH 0°51'O7" WEST ALONG THE CORPORATE BOUNDARY OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, 427.6 FEET TO THE POINT
OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE SOUTH 89°20'45" WEST 150.23 FEET; THENCE NORTH 50.0 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 89°20' 44" EAST 149.49 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 0°51.7' EAST 50.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. DIRECTIONS ARE BASED ON A BEARING OF SOUTH 89'40'28" WEST FOR THE CENTERLINE OF U.S. HIGHWAY NO. 50.
TOGETHER WITH ONE-HALF OF THE WELL RIGHTS IN THE MCGOWAN WELL NO. 1 (DRILLED MARCH 15, 1956), STATE ENGINEERS WELL
NO. 86046, FILED FEBRUARY 28, 1973 IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR WATER DIVISION NO. 2, STATE OF COLORADO, CASE NO. W-1359.
ALSO TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT ACROSS PROPERTY KNOWN AS 1724 HOLMAN AVENUE, SALIDA, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO,
LYING NORTH OF PROPERTY DESCRIBED ABOVE, FOR THE JOINT USE OF SAID WELL, TOGETHER WITH ALL WELL EQUIPMENT, TO INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED
TO PUMPS, WATER AND ELECTRIC LINES AND SHALL PROVIDE FOR THE RIGHT OF MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT OF SAID EQUIPMENT.
Also known by the following address:
1730 Holman Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
And assessor’s schedule or parcel number: 380706400111
Published in The Mountain Mail November 18, 2022
