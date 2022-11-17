PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 21
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO APPROVING THE 505 OAK STREET MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW FOR A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OVERLAY AND MAJOR SUBDIVISION OF THE 2.09 ACRE PARCEL LOCATED AT 505 OAK STREET
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on the Major Impact Review Application request on October 11, 2022 for a Planned Development Overlay and Major Subdivision for the property located at 505 Oak Street and forwarded to the City Council its recommendation that the subject property be approved, with conditions, as a Planned Development Overlay pursuant to the attached 505 Oak Street Planned Development Plat (Exhibit A); and
WHEREAS, the City of Salida Planning Commission reviewed and recommended approval, with conditions, the 505 Oak Street Major Subdivision an eighteen (18) lot subdivision within the planned development overlay, illustrated on Exhibit B; and
WHEREAS, the project is consistent with the purpose, conditions and evaluation standards for planned development districts; and
WHEREAS, the proposal for the subject property is consistent with the policies and goals of the City’s land use regulations and Comprehensive Plan, and will advance the public interest and welfare; and
WHEREAS, after the positive recommendation was forwarded to the City Council, a public hearing was held by the Salida City Council on December 06, 2022.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
Section One
That the entirety of the property comprising the 505 Oak Street Planned Development, to wit, the 2.09 acres is hereby zoned Commercial (C-1) with a Planned Development Overlay as shown on the 505 Oak Street Planned Development plat and Major Subdivision attached to this ordinance as Exhibit A and Exhibit B.
Section Two
Upon this approval by the City Council, the 505 Oak Street Planned Development Overlay shall be considered a site specific development plan and granted a vested property right. The City Council is approving the vested property right subject to the terms and conditions contained in the development plan and this ordinance and failure to abide by such terms and conditions may, at the option of the City Council, after a public hearing, result in the forfeiture of vested property rights.
Section Three
Upon this approval by the City Council, the applicant shall submit a final Mylar of Exhibit A and Exhibit B; and incorporating the following conditions of approval for the Mayor’s signature and recordation.
Conditions for the Planned Development:
1. A certificate of occupancy must be issued for the required two (2) for-sale Inclusionary Housing units prior to issuance of certificate of occupancy of the 7th market rate for-sale unit.
2. A certificate of occupancy must be issued for the six (6) inclusionary housing rental units on Lot 18 prior to certificate of occupancy of the fourth (4th) apartment building.
3. The applicant must meet the requirements of the Public Works Director and City Engineering Consultants prior to second reading and public hearing of the Ordinance.
4. A landscape plan meeting Land Use Code Sec. 16-8-90(b) must be submitted prior to recording of the Planned Development and Subdivision plats.
5. CDOT access permit must be approved by CDOT and submitted to staff prior to recording the Planned Development and Subdivision plats.
Conditions for the Major Subdivision:
1. The subdivision plat meeting Land Use Code Sec. 16-6-110 with all of the required certificates must be submitted for review prior to printing the mylars.
2. The following plat notes must be added to the Major Subdivision Plat prior to recording the subdivision:
a. As required under Section 16.6.140 of the Salida Municipal Code, a payment in lieu of land dedication for Fair Contributions for Public School Sites shall be paid by prior to issuance of a building permit for any new residence constructed.
b. As required under Section 16-6-120(8), Parks, Trails and Open Space of the Salida Municipal Code, a fee in lieu shall be provided for open space prior to the issuance of a building permit for any new residence constructed. The applicants have agreed to provide public access on the southeast corner of the property for a connection to the trail on Scott Street. The trails public access must be shown on the plat.
c. As required under Section 16-6-120(11), No residential façade elevation shall be repeated more than once every five (5) lots on the same side of the street. The development must provide a diversity in architectural elements such as roof types and pitches, differentiated front entries and exterior materials (excludes different color) At time of building permit submittals, the applicant shall provide elevations of any and all existing homes (or homes under construction) along the same side of the street and (if applicable) the home(s) directly across the street, to ensure that the subdivision architectural standards will be met. The developer shall add architectural elements on windows and doors for the apartments to break up the façade elevation.
3. A name for the private road be added to the plat and “out-lot” removed.
4. Prior to issuance of any Certificate of Occupancy for units within the subdivision the applicant shall pay a fee in lieu of providing the Oak Street Streetscape improvements in an amount determined by the Public Works Director.
5. The applicant must meet the requirements of the Public Works Director and City Engineering Consultants prior to second reading and public hearing of the Ordinance.
6. Prior to recordation of the subdivision plat, developer shall enter into a Subdivision Improvement and Inclusionary Housing agreement that guarantees the construction of the public improvements that are required for the project and that Article XIII Inclusionary Housing of the Land Use Code requirements are met.
7. The City Attorney shall propose language about the appropriate share of inclusionary housing HOA unit dues and assessments so as to unencumber the deed restricted buildings to the extent permissible by law.
8. The developer agrees to work with the City regarding the joint access easement along the south side of the property.
9. The developer voluntarily agrees to add language to the Subdivision Improvement and Inclusionary Housing agreement that lots 11 through 18 remain rental buildings or must go before the Planning Commission for approval to condominiumize any of buildings in the future.
Section Four
The City Clerk is hereby directed to undertake the following actions upon the adoption of this Ordinance:
1. Publish this Ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida.
2. Following recording of the Mylar, the Clerk shall promptly amend the official city zoning district map to incorporate and reflect the planned development overlay of the subject property.
Section Five
This Ordinance shall not have any effect on existing litigation and shall not operate as an abatement of any action or proceeding now pending under or by virtue of any ordinance repealed or amended as herein provided, and the same shall be construed and concluded under such prior ordinances.
Section Six
The provisions of this Ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause or portion of the Ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 15th day of November, 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 18th day of November, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of December, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this __ day of ___________, 2022.
City of Salida
__________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
__________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail November 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.