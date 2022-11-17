PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ORDINANCE NO. 20
SERIES OF 2022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, REZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS LOTS 15-21 OF THE RIVER RIDGE SUBDIVISION AND LOTS 1 & 2 OF THE DUTCH RUN SUBDIVISION FROM A MIX OF HIGH- DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-3) AND MANUFACTURED HOUSING RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-4) TO ENTIRELY HIGH-DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-3)
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on November 1st, 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 4th day of November, 2022 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 15th day of November, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 15th day of November, 2022.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
____________________
Dan Shore, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
____________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail November 18, 2022
