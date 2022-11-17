PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 19
(Series of 2022)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 16, ARTICLE IV OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE, REGARDING ZONING VARIANCES
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 1st day of November, 2022, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 4th day of November, 2022, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 15th day of November, 2022.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 15th day of November, 2022.
City of Salida
__________________________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
_____________________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail November 18, 2022
