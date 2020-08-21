PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
07/01/2020 - 07/31/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 964.89; Abacus Partners, LLC, 772.00; Aecom Technical Services, Inc., 29900.00; Aidan Osborn, 246.00; Alarm Detection Systems, Inc., 334.08; Alec Coscarella, 246.00; Amanda Hallett, 125.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 114.00; American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers, 366.26; American Water Works Association, 334.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 3540.74; Argys Plumbing & Heating, 95.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2058.29; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 148.12; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1573.52; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 125.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 2145.31; AutoZone, 171.14; Badger Meter Inc, 309.60; Benjamin J. Strawn, 250.00; BlueStone Safety Products Inc, 135.00; BoundTree Medical, 128.65; Brady Brothers Inc., 4647.97; Brandon/Ward Graphics, Inc., 146.00; Broadcast Music, Inc, 56.40; Bryan Camp, 90.66; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 298.12; Business Solutions Leasing, 526.37; C.S. Collins Inc., 104.95; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Carey Hallett, 400.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 44199.45; Cellco Partnership, 817.00; CenturyLink, 1361.40; Cesare, Inc, 8289.25; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 36.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 7280.82; Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., 5000.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 290.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1847.52; Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, 4000.00; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 25.00; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 4556.48; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Christina Gramann, 250.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 9665.93; City of Salida, 15360.64; Colonial Life, 324.74; Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, 30.00; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 15.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 499.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 219.17; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 50.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 104846.88; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 48904.94; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 157.50; Core & Main LP, 7306.39; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 82.50; Curtis Killorn, 250.00; Curtis Milstein, 1592.84; Dan & Sarrah Bakker, 333.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 325.00; Danielle Beersman, 1750.00; David S. La Vercombe, 250.00; Dee Donahue, 200.00; Deluxe Small Business Sales, Inc, 38.06; DPC Industries, Inc., 50.00; Dustin Tidwell, 250.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 218.03; Ehlers and Associates, 12435.00; Elavon, Inc, 1627.15; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 284.87; Elevator Inspections Inc, 350.00; Elizabeth Deveney, 250.00; Emily DeSantis, 250.00; Entenmann-Rovin Co., 165.00; Erica Gift, 1925.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 138.46; Fastenal Company, 303.39; FCI IND INC, 3368.42; Fire and Police Pension Association, 37223.73; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2411.09; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 528.50; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 172.09; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 3950.00; Guildner Pipeline Maintenance Inc, 48626.10; Hachmann Design and Engineering, 700.00; Hardline Equipment LLC, 1512.00; Hibu Inc, 88.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 1815.29; Impresco LLC, 904.16; Integrated Design Solutions, LLC, 4500.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 34528.17; James H. Smith, 250.00; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jerry Loudenburg, 129.32; Jim MacAllister, 70.00; Joan C. Lobeck, 250.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 502.00; Joshua Been, 250.00; Julie Armistead, 525.00; Julie Maas, 250.00; JVA, Incorporated, 7964.00; Katherine Sanford, 250.00; Katie Leigh Maher, 250.00; KW Construction and Restoration, 32725.00; Laura Barton, 250.00; Leslie Jorgensen, 250.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 216.75; MACK Pack LLC, 428.50; Mariah Sutherland, 250.00; Mary Wolfe, 4.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 216.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 3294.26; McMahan and Associates, LLC, 26500.00; Michael S. Brown, 60.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 99.63; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 98.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 530.00; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 1405.50; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 35483.04; MUNIRevs Inc., 1170.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 13797.35; Nalco Company, 8433.42; Nathanael B Calderone, 250.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 553.09; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 30.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 13574.54; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Powder Projects LLC, 1860.73; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 74573.55; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 3324.95; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 178.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Riverside Trophies, 29.95; Robert Shelley, 140.00; Rocky Mountain Electric, 370.08; Rocky Mountain Information Network, Inc., 100.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 124.70; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 382.49; Salida Auto Parts, 327.04; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 4855.00; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 6487.26; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 21589.64; Seventh Art Productions Ltd, 165.00; SGS North America Inc, 1943.06; Slate Communications, 6531.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 5189.59; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 1504.42; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 342.18; Stryker Sales Corporation, 13870.54; Sue Ann Hum, 250.00; Sweetie’s Bakery and Deli LLC, 288.00; Taylor Holdings, LLC, 2161.00; The Alliance, 275.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3731.86; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 753.98; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 250.00; Town & Country Salida Inc., 377.04; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 10935.27; Tyler Business Forms, 1388.75; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 9944.57; United Roofing of Colorado, LLC, 250.00; US Postmaster, 1043.74; USA Blue Book, 2666.77; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 226.48; VISA, 14874.33; Wagner Equipment CO, 17.36; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 947.49; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 866.06; Water Environment Federation, 175.00; Wilkins Lumber Inc, 932.80; William Booras, 35.00; Williams Equipment, LLC, 1219.88; Winsupply of Salida, 572.77; Xcel Energy - Salida, 15906.39;
$874,270.18
Payroll Expenditure: July 2020, $607,017.96
Total July Expenditures: $1,481,288.14
Published in The Mountain Mail August 21, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.