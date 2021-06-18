PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
05/01/2021 - 05/31/2021
Vendor Name, Total Payments
AFD Pavement Marking, LLC, 7068.12; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 2648.86; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 320.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 599.21; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2136.82; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 332.40; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 3831.14; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1293.50; AutoZone, 257.46; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 200.00; Badger Meter Inc, 2234.70; Barry Cole, 595.00; Bestway Mechanical LLC, 617.16; BoundTree Medical, 420.11; Brady Brothers Inc., 1002.87; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 313.60; Business Solutions Leasing, 1371.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Carol Babcock, 10.00; Catalyst Public Affairs LLC, 2525.00; Cellco Partnership, 780.51; CenturyLink, 1443.09; Cesare, Inc, 2446.50; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 72.00; Chaffee County Road & Bridge, 6212.50; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1970.38; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 237.05; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 3649.57; Clear Advantage Glass, LLC, 267.00; Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, 30.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 407.25; Colorado Department of Revenue, 50.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 101207.20; Colorado Firefighter Heart and Cancer Benefits Trust, 4518.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 100.00; Core & Main LP, 574.25; Crabtree Group, Inc., 4650.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 84.82; CSI Group International, Inc., 1249.52; Curtis Killorn, 500.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1940.34; David Riepe, 6530.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 421.09; Diesslin Structures Inc., 1500.00; DME Solutions Inc, 151.25; DOI - Bureau of Land Management, 215.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 663.07; Elavon, Inc, 1594.96; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 375.71; England Fence Company, LLC, 21080.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FCI IND INC, 7008.68; FDS Holdings, Inc, 820.52; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 155.00; Fire and Police Pension Association, 40982.49; Firehouse Innovations, Corp., 7535.00; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2791.73; Front Range Arborists, 2560.00; Glacier Bank, 18861.85; Glenn Eggemeyer, 322.74; Gobin’s Inc., 967.94; Government Finance Officers Association, 150.00; Grainger, 129.75; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 82522.35; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 1087.50; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 189.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 219.83; Impresco LLC, 462.38; Insituform Technologies, LLC, 131056.20; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 25948.87; J & M Displays, Inc., 14500.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 634.88; JVA, Incorporated, 1273.00; Karen Hudiburg, 187.50; Kass Associates Inc, 2157.50; Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., 4810.00; Kois Brothers Equipment Company Inc., 1833.80; Kyle Buskist, 10.98; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 399.68; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 50000.00; MACK Pack LLC, 1282.18; Materials Management Co, 304.70; Mattix Mountains Inc, 263.67; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 643.23; McFarland Oil LLC, 4338.34; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 140.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 4750.00; Municipal Code Corporation, 3800.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 870.47; MUNIRevs Inc., 585.00; Nalco Company, 4645.08; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 345.38; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 27200.00; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 6267.51; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 157.00; QA Balance Services, Inc., 705.00; RAR LLC, 155.00; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 900.00; Recreonics Inc., 480.36; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 160.05; Riverside Trophies, 15.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Salida Auto Parts, 1394.34; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Hospital District, 70.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 10079.25; SGS North America Inc, 1052.26; Share Corporation, 344.14; Shorts International Limited, 399.20; Sirchie Acquisition Co, LLC, 133.33; Slate Communications, 5000.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4070.78; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 745.87; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 1425.00; Sydney Schieren, 1526.25; Teledyne Instruments, Inc, 15883.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3801.85; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 8720.65; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 1562.50; UMB Bank, N.A., 11178.00; Union Pacific Railroad Company, 60873.00; United States Treasury, 2785.57; US Foods, Inc., 192.74; US Postmaster, 1492.52; USA Blue Book, 247.20; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 258.72; Verdek Green Technologies Corp, 1974.00; VISA, 458.18; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 894.56; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 645.24; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 2532.27; Wilson Williams, LLP, 20619.36; Winsupply of Salida, 24.99; Xcel Energy - Salida, 35310.92; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 130620.42
$1,007,464.66
Payroll Expenditure: May 2021, $422,246.81
Total May Expenditures: $1,429,711.47
Published in The Mountain Mail June 18, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.