PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A
MAJOR SUBDIVISION APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on December 13th, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on an application submitted by BV Investments, LLC for a Major Subdivision for the Salida Crossings Planned Development. The 3.15 acre property is located at 1520 E. Highway 50 and is legally described as “A portion of the SW ¼ of the NW ¼ or the SW ¼ Section 4, Township 49 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico P.M. County of Chaffee, State of Colorado”.
The proposal is to subdivide the property into 22 lots (including 20 townhome lots and 2 lots for mixed-use buildings) plus common elements/outlots to be owned by an HOA. The subdivision would also require approval of a modification to the previously approved development plan.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing in person or online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2634.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex-parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting in-person or via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 18, 2022
