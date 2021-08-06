PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A MAJOR IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that public hearings will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission, on August 23, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m, remotely through the GoToWebinar application via the following direct link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277. Additionally, depending on which “Tier” of its COVID-19 Action Plan the City of Salida is in on August 23, 2021, based upon Public Health Department guidance, the hearing may also take place in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado. The hearing concerns a Major Subdivision application for the property described as a property located between County Road 140 and County Road 141, legally known as a Tract in the SE ¼ SW ¼ of Section 31 T50N R9E of the N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado (the “Upchurch Annexation” property). The application has been submitted by Tory and Clee Upchurch. The applicants are requesting to split the above 5.32 acre property into 24 lots.
Any recommendations by the Planning Commission for the Major Subdivision shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing at a later date.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 6, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.