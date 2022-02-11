PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
01/01/2022 - 01/31/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 3826.67; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 120.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1167.31; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 647.40; Anissa E. Caiazza, 12.21; Aqua Backflow, Inc., 360.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 4438.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2168.76; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 724.26; Atmos Energy Corporation, 6806.53; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 134.50; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1446.51; AutoZone, 1170.89; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 85395.93; Badger Meter Inc, 140.04; BoundTree Medical, 65.46; Brady Brothers Inc., 431.40; Business Solutions Leasing, 1443.14; C.S. Collins Inc., 167.95; Caleb Carr, 400.00; Carbondale Community Chamber of Commerce, 5000.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 67291.72; Cellco Partnership, 1232.81; Central Colorado Title & Escrow, 476645.50; CenturyLink, 766.60; Cesare, Inc, 1400.90; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 5.50; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 81600.00; Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 5760.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 750.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2303.48; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1312.51; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 438.76; Christopher Meseke, 383.24; City of Salida, 3119.31; Clanton Engineering, Inc., 650.00; Clarion Associates LLC, 2847.50; Colonial Life, 379.31; Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association, 250.00; Colorado Communications and Utilities Alliance, 550.00; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 75.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 2812.50; Colorado Department of Revenue, 2034.09; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 120.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 110715.88; Colorado Government Finance Officers Association, 65.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 239695.79; Colorado Mountain College, 20815.70; Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, 82.32; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 85.00; Core & Main LP, 2248.14; Corey Orth, 400.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 670.50; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 84.55; Crown Technology, LLC, 2194.03; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 113.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1095.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 1231.58; DME Solutions Inc, 896.23; Elan City Inc, 6060.00; Elavon, Inc, 2316.17; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 291.60; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 7523.97; Elevated Retreats CO, 350.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; FBS Automotive, Inc., 44.00; FCI IND INC, 2376.71; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1271.96; Felsburg Holt & Ullevig Inc, 2567.50; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 1279.00; Fire and Police Pension Association, 44791.11; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3548.05; Galls, LLC, 1453.62; Gary Lacy, 9280.00; George Paintin, 500.00; Glacier Bank, 26957.59; GMack Enterprises LLC, 11107.45; Gobin’s Inc., 261.28; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GovOS, Inc., 1460.00; Grainger, 1365.98; Guidestone Colorado, 2076.00; Harald Kasper, 1950.61; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 1056.09; Impresco LLC, 524.23; International Association of Chiefs of Police, Inc, 190.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 30270.74; Investigations Law Group LLC, 12392.50; Jamison Bell, 899.00; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jason Shelman, 5093.10; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 824.85; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 2872.55; Johnny Apple Tree Care LLC, 3576.00; Leonard Flores, 386.90; LN Curtis & Sons, 3980.54; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 380.00; MACK Pack LLC, 735.64; Mark Willburn, 285.17; Materials Management Co, 475.70; McFarland Oil LLC, 3862.78; Michael Varnum, 203.84; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 29.50; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 214.81; Mishmash Electric, 1054.92; Mobile Record Shredders, 128.10; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 113.75; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2394.36; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 1873.66; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 2208.76; Nalco Company, 5123.25; OpenGov, Inc., 22500.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 66.78; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Parts Depot of Salida Inc, 421.92; Pavlacka LLC, 2657.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 742.56; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 6887.73; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 170.00; Road Side Supplies, LLC, 1228.20; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 144.20; Russell Johnson, 178.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 428.00; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair LLC, 288.82; Salida Auto Parts, 1117.13; Salida Fiber Festival, -200.00; Salida Rotary Club, 340.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 2223.30; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 13501.96; Sea-Western Inc, 2253.40; SESAC Rights Management Inc, 4305.25; SGS North America Inc, 2267.63; Simon Denwalt, 143.80; Slate Communications, 3719.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2634.33; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1068.96; Stryker Sales Corporation, 2722.75; Sydney Schieren, 9830.00; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 37.00; Tech Data Corporation, 2317.07; Terminix International Company LP, 138.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4126.71; Tiger Supplies, Inc., 5929.85; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 13270.49; Tory Upchurch, 4013.81; Transfirst Group Inc., 97.00; Trevor Davis, 955.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 6317.23; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 3211.25; Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District Enterprise Fund, 500.00; US Postmaster, 1254.84; USA Blue Book, 1440.08; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 178.20; Valerian LLC, 2370.00; VeriCheck, Inc., 25.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 645.67; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 615.78; Williams Equipment, LLC, 6056.80; Wilson Williams, LLP, 18648.12; Winsupply of Salida, 251.66; Xcel Energy - Salida, 43810.38; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1310.00;
$1,578,971.21
Payroll Expenditure: January 2022, $478,000.73
Total January Expenditures: $2,056,971.94
Published in The Mountain Mail February 11, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.