PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Lois Walrath a.k.a. Lois Martin Selders Walrath, Deceased
Case Number: 2021PR30045
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before June 11, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Gayle Johnson
Personal Representative
8904 County Road 140
Salida, Colorado 81201
Attorney for Personal Representative:
HUGHES LAW LIMITED
Dustin T. Hughes
130 W. 2nd Street, Ste. 1
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-221-3336
E-mail: dustin@hred.co
Atty. Reg. #: 35184
Published in The Mountain Mail February 11, 18 and 25, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.