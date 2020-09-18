PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
08/01/2020 - 08/31/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 76.38; Adriane Kuhn, 2657.03; Aidan Osborn, 373.95; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 6668.00; Alec Coscarella, 159.00; American Red Cross, 150.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 3102.43; Anthony T. Ricci, 9000.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1070.99; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 188.71; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 1400.01; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 125.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1757.72; AutoZone, 279.31; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 47298.05; Badger Meter Inc, 309.18; Bearss Landscaping, Inc., 2890.00; Beverage Distributors Company, 1037.89; BoundTree Medical, 71.28; Brady Brothers Inc., 1416.44; Business Solutions Leasing, 2209.59; C.S. Collins Inc., 25.14; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 39405.60; Cellco Partnership, 793.38; CenturyLink, 1375.46; Cesare, Inc, 2457.75; Chaffee County Commissioners, 7462.20; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1847.52; Chaffee County Waste, 533.50; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 64.95; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.91; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 15205.07; Clarion Associates LLC, 6198.75; Colonial Life, 325.04; Colorado Department of Local Affairs, 14042.45; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 7529.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 10000.00; Core & Main LP, 3280.44; Crabtree Group, Inc., 1350.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 71.68; Curtis Milstein, 107.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 530.00; Data Projections Inc., 4483.35; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 138.50; Donna Wagle, 54.32; DPC Industries, Inc., 787.50; E-470 Public Highway Authority, 15.30; EasYoke Management LLC, 213.30; Elavon, Inc, 1798.63; Elite Brands of Colorado, 245.00; Ellyn Tia Pleiman, 600.00; England Fence Company, LLC, 19655.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 138.46; Faris Machinery, 98.30; FCI IND INC, 2346.89; FDS Holdings, Inc, 977.91; Fire and Police Pension Association, 54257.70; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2306.66; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 1755.70; Galls, LLC, 248.05; Gayle Anne Dudley, 195.00; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 688.29; Grainger, 756.92; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 13934.40; Hayley Ruth Houlihan, 200.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 6052.00; Hibu Inc, 173.24; Hylton Lumber Company, 124.88; Impresco LLC, 70.83; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 23826.99; Jill Carstens, 225.00; Jim Smyth, 135.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 777.26; Justin Hill, 700.00; Leslie Jorgensen, 525.00; Lexipol LLC, 2899.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 411.12; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 234.96; Loran DeLong, 26.40; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 3043.16; Lynn Giles, 65.31; MACK Pack LLC, 712.12; Mallika Magner, 150.00; Marilyn M. Moore, 9.99; Mark R. Linne, 9950.00; Mark Willburn, 106.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 138.00; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 108.95; McFarland Oil LLC, 3894.31; Michael Cooper, 426.32; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 216.07; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 110.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 6704.50; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 675.39; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 12721.80; Nalco Company, 976.50; Nicole Harty, 781.25; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 39162.37; Pitney Bowes, 380.74; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 120091.91; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 91.60; Ridgeline Signs Inc, 246.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Salida Auto Parts, 314.37; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Council for the Arts, 64.77; Salida Dog Club, 1241.00; Salida Hospital District, 175.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 200.00; Salida Sign Factory, 90.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 167.86; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 25752.38; SGS North America Inc, 150.12; Shantel Stalter, 1250.00; Shawn Waggoner, 125.00; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 2525.00; Sibyl Teague, 1828.00; Snow Mountain Design Studio LLC, 600.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4775.83; Souled Out T-Shirts, LLC, 3131.85; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 703.11; Sydney Schieren, 1608.75; The Colorado Trail Foundation, 225.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3687.52; The PlayWell Group, Inc, 7332.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 10343.01; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2517.29; US Postmaster, 1262.24; USA Blue Book, 1867.64; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 166.88; VISA, 18172.42; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 2795.30; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 762.36; Xcel Energy - Salida, 17689.05; Zach Talbert, 153.39;
$680,009.02
Payroll Expenditure: August 2020, $402,468.21
Total August Expenditures: $1,082,477.23
Published in The Mountain Mail September 18, 2020
