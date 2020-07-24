PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, August 24th, 2020– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Major Subdivision – Quarry Station Phase 2 & 3 – FINAL Plat
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees for review of the Final Plat for a proposed Major Subdivision of a 16.93-acre lot owed by Quarry Station, LLC to be divided into 34 lots. The subdivision is located on the west side of Poncha Springs/US 285 on a vacant lot to the north of Quarry Station Phase 1 and west of US Hwy 285, Parcel #R380509100165. The proposal would extend Nickerson Ave northeast to a new access point across from CR120, Hoover Circle north; as well as, additional interior rights-of-way. A proposed final plat can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 24, 2020
