PUBLIC NOTICE
Saguache County Commissioners are accepting Bids for the delivery of Propane for the Saguache County Road and Bridge Department. The delivery locations will be Center County Shop, Cochetope House -Hwy 114, Moffat Shop, Villa Grove Shop and Saguache County Landfill.
For bid specifications contact Wendi Maez at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov or Joe Gilbert at jgilbert@saguachecounty-co.gov.
Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope with “Road and Bridge Propane Bid” written on the front of the envelope which contains the sealed bid.
Bids must be submitted to Wendi Maez at Saguache County Administration, 505 3rd Street, OR mailed to PO Box 100, Saguache, CO 81149 and must be submitted by November 30, 2022 at 3pm.
For further information you can also call Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or Joe Gilbert at 719-655-2554.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 21, 28, November 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022
