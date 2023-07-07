PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Joel Leslie Atkins
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Joel Adams Atkins
Case Number: 23C60
Division 1 Courtroom 1
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on June 20, 2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Joel Leslie Atkins
be changed to
Joel Adams Atkins
By /s/ P. Love
Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail June 23, 30 and July 7, 2023
