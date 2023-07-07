PUBLIC NOTICE

County Court

Chaffee County, Colorado

Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Joel Leslie Atkins

Adult

For a Change of Name to:

Joel Adams Atkins

Case Number: 23C60

Division 1 Courtroom 1

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on June 20, 2023 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee Court.

The Petition requests that the name of

Joel Leslie Atkins

be changed to

Joel Adams Atkins

By /s/ P. Love

Deputy Clerk

Published in The Mountain Mail June 23, 30 and July 7, 2023

