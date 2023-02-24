PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 04
(Series of 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ADOPTING THE PLASTIC POLLUTION REDUCTION ACT AND ESTABLISHING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATING THE ACT
WHEREAS, the City of Salida, Colorado (the “City”) is a statutory city, duly organized and existing under the laws of the state of Colorado;
WHEREAS, pursuant to C.R.S. § 31-15-401, the City possesses the authority to adopt laws and ordinances within its police power in furtherance of the public health, safety, and welfare;
WHEREAS, the Colorado legislature adopted House Bill 21-1162, the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (“the Act”), which imposes a ten cent ($0.10) per bag fee on plastic and paper carryout bags beginning January 1, 2023; and
WHEREAS, the Act provides that Stores, as defined therein, must collect the bag fee and remit sixty percent (60%) of such fees to the local municipality on a quarterly basis beginning April 1, 2024; and
WHEREAS, the Act phases out the right of certain stores to provide customers with certain plastics; and
WHEREAS, the Act delegates enforcement of violations of the Act to local governments “in the manner that the local government chooses,” C.R.S. § 25-17-507(1)(a), while providing a fine schedule for “Count[ies] that choose [] to enforce a violation of” the Act; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds it desirable and appropriate, and in the best interest of the general health, safety, and welfare of its residents to amend Chapter 4 of the Salida Municipal Code (the “Code”), by creating a new Article VIII, adopting the plastic pollution reduction act and establishing penalties for violating the act.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1: The Salida Municipal Code is hereby amended by adopting Sec. 4-8-10 to read as follows:
Chapter 4, Article 8, Section 10 - Plastic Pollution Reduction Act
Sec. 4-8-10 Adoption of the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, Penalties for Violation
(a) Adoption of the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act. The Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, C.R.S. §§ 25-17-501 through 25-17-509, as that Act may be amended from time to time, is hereby adopted by the city. It shall be a municipal violation for any person to violate the provisions of the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, as amended from time to time.
(b) Penalties for violation. Violation of the provisions of the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act as adopted by the City by this section shall be punishable by the issuance of a written warning for a first offense; a fine of $500.00 for a second offense within two years of the first offense; and a fine of $1,000.00 for a third or subsequent offense within three years of the first offense.
SECTION 2. Severability. The provisions of this ordinance are severable and the invalidity of any section, phrase, clause, or portion of the ordinance as determined by a court of competent jurisdiction shall not affect the validity or effectiveness of the remainder of the ordinance.
SECTION 3. All other ordinances or portions thereof inconsistent or conflicting with this Ordinance or any portion hereof are hereby repealed to the extent of such inconsistency or conflict.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 21st day of February, 2023, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 24th day of February, 2023, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 7th day of March, 2023.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, by the City Council on this __ day of ___________, 2023.
City of Salida
_______________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
_________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail February 24, 2023
