PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the Statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S. the personal property of:

Michael Rubino

PO Box 1346

Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Our lien will be enforced at A&A Storage of Poncha Springs LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242

Unit Contents: Futon frame, mattress, chair, table

Our lien will be enforced and property

disposed of at 10:00am on 6-12-23

Unit number 143

Published in The Mountain Mail June 2 and 9, 2023

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.