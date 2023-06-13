PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Equalization, through its’ appointed referees, will conduct appeals from the Assessor Determinations on July 24th through July 27th, 2023.
The Board of Commissioners sitting as The Board of Equalization will review the assessment roll of all taxable property located in the county, as prepared by the assessor, and to hear appeals from determinations of the assessor on August 1, 2023.
Posted per Colorado State Statute
Published in The Mountain Mail June 13, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.