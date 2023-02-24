PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 03
(Series of 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING CHAPTER 16, ARTICLE VIII OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE ENTITLED “DESIGN STANDARDS” TO AMEND SECTION 16-8-60, STORMWATER MANAGEMENT STANDARDS, AND SECTION 16-8-70, GRADING AND EROSION CONTROL
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 7th day of February, 2023, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 7th day of February, 2023, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 21st day of February, 2023.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on this 21st day of February, 2023.
City of Salida
_______________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
___________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail February 24, 2023
