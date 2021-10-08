PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, November 8th, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Commercial/Multi-family Site Plan – Lot 10 on Halley’s Ave.
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO for a Land Use Application submitted by Mark Bourget proposing a Live/Work building on Lot 10 of the Crossroads Retail Park off Halley’s Ave, Parcel #380510200317, consisting of two (2) retail/commercial units on the first floor and three (3) residential units on the second floor. The parcel is located on the east side of Halley’s Ave north of 126 Halley’s Ave. The Site Plan can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - In Person OR Telephone Attendance of Public. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet in person at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 822 6016 4739. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82260164739 or www.zoom.us.
Monday, November 22nd, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
The Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO for a Land Use Application submitted by Mark Bourget proposing a Live/Work building on Lot 10 of the Crossroads Retail Park off Halley’s Ave, Parcel #380510200317, consisting of two (2) retail/commercial units on the first floor and three (3) residential units on the second floor. The parcel is located on the east side of Halley’s Ave north of 126 Halley’s Ave. The Site Plan can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - In Person OR Telephone Attendance of Public. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet in person at the Poncha Springs Town Hall. Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 836 0643 4946. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 8, 2021
