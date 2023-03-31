PUBLIC NOTICE
County Court
Chaffee County, Colorado
Court Address: 142 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Paula Jean Sanchez
Adult
For a Change of Name to:
Paula Jean London
Case Number: 23C22
Division 1 Courtroom 1
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 3/9/23 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Chaffee County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of
Paula Jean Sanchez
be changed to
Paula Jean London
By_____________
Deputy Clerk
SEAL
Published in The Mountain Mail March 24, 28, 31 and April 7, 2023
