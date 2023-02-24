PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to the statutes of the State of Colorado Section 38-21.5-103 C.R.S. the personal property of:
Carrie Howard
103 W. Rainbow Blvd., Salida, CO 81201
Our lien will be enforced at A&A Storage of Poncha Springs LLLP, 11190 W. Hwy 50, Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Unit contents: Cat tower, 2 large speakers, twin bed w/headboard, Bella fryer, insta pot, Little Tyke basketball hoop, large boxes unknown.
Our lien will be enforced and property
disposed of at 10:00 AM on 3/14/2023
Unit number 230
Published in The Mountain Mail February 24 and March 3, 2023
