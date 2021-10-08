PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE AS TO PROPOSED BUDGET
AND NOTICE CONCERNING BUDGET AMENDMENT
ARKANSAS VALLEY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENthat a proposed budget for the ensuing year of 2022 has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Arkansas Valley Ambulance District and that such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at a public hearing during a special meeting of the Board of Directors of the District to be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM at held at the Howard Hall Community Center, 5510 CR 45, Howard, Colorado.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that an amendment to the 2021 budget of the District, if necessary, may also be considered at a public hearing held during the above-referenced meeting of the Board of Directors.
Copies of the proposed 2022 budget and, if necessary, the proposed amendment of the 2021 budget are on file in the office of the District located Hall Community Center, 5510 CR 45, Howard, Colorado and are available for public inspection.
Any interested elector of the District may file or register any objections to the proposed 2022 budget and the proposed amendment of the 2021 budget at any time prior to the final adoption of said budget and proposed budget amendment by the governing body of the District.
Dated: September 30, 2021.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF
DIRECTORS OF THE ARKANSAS
VALLEY AMBULANCE DISTRICT
/s/ COMMUNITY RESOURCE
SERVICES OF COLORADO, L.L.C.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 8, 2021
