Public Scoping Notice

The U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service (USFS), gives notice of intent to begin the process of evaluating an application for Right-of-Way (ROW) Grant and Special Use Permit (SUP) amendments from Xcel Energy for the purpose of rebuilding an existing transmission line located in part of Chaffee County and Saguache County, Colorado. The existing power line crosses Federal, state, and private lands. The respective ROW Grant is administered by the BLM, San Luis Valley Field Office. The respective SUP is administered by the USFS, Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands.
The BLM and USFS will evaluate Xcel’s ROW Grant and SUP application and prepare an Environmental Assessment (EA) evaluating the environmental impacts of the proposed action relative to reasonable alternatives. Under the proposed application, Xcel proposes to rebuild the existing 9811, 115-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that is nearing the end of its serviceable life within Chaffee and Saguache Counties. The transmission line would be rebuilt, 50-feet offset of the existing transmission line and therefore require an additional 50-feet of ROW that will be added to the existing 100-foot ROW. The transmission line would be rebuilt with rust-colored steel, single pole structures, and would maintain the existing capacity (voltage rating). Once the new transmission line is rebuilt, the old one will be decommissioned and removed. The transmission line overall length is 72.2 miles, which runs from the Poncha Springs Substation to the BLM San Luis Valley Substation. The BLM San Luis Valley Field Office portion is approximately 14 miles and the USFS, Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands portion is approximately 2 miles.
The purpose of the public scoping process is to facilitate determination of the nature and range of issues to be addressed in the EA, including alternatives. Comment concerning the proposed action, alternatives, and preliminary identification of environmental issues will be accepted from the public, local, state, and Federal agencies, Tribes, and other interested parties in order to scope the EA and contribute to the decision-making process. Comments should be made in writing and must be received prior to August 22, 2022 to be considered for inclusion in the public record. Please send comments to Leon Montoya, BLM Project Manager, 1803 West Hwy 160, Monte Vista, CO 81444 or by email to BLM_CO_SLVPLC_Comments@blm.gov. Additional Project information can be found on BLM’s eplanning website: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2020684/510.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 29 and August 2, 2022
