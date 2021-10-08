PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Coordinated Election
Chaffee County, Colorado
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Per Colorado Revised Statute 1-5-205 Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder, Lori Mitchell, announces that the 2021 Coordinated Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Mail Ballots: Beginning on October 8, 2021, the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder will send a mail ballot packet to every active voter.
Ballots must be RECEIVED at the Chaffee County Elections office or a designated Drop-off/Voter Service and Polling Center by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order for your vote(s) to be counted. Ballots received after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.
Postmarks do not count as a received date. If mailing back your ballot, please affix a First Class/Forever stamp.
To check your voter status visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov or contact the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 719-530-5604.
REPLACEMENT MAIL BALLOTS: If you spoil, deface, or lose your mail ballot, you may obtain a replacement mail ballot by visiting the Clerk and Recorder’s Office at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida or by calling the Elections office at 719-530-5604.
24-Hour Secure Drop Box locations:
Curbside-County Clerk’s Office
104 Crestone Ave., Salida
October 8 – November 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Outside the Motor Vehicle Branch Office
112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista
October 8 – November 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Registration, Mail Ballot Drop-off and Ballot Replacement only - Chaffee County Election Office
104 Crestone Ave., Salida
Monday, through Friday, October 8, 2021 through November 1, 2021 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Election Day hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Voter Service and Polling Centers:
Register to vote, update your registration, request a new or replacement ballot, drop-off your voted mail ballot, vote in-person, vote on an accessible electronic voting tablet.
Voter Service and Polling Center Locations
Scout Hut*
210 E. Sackett Ave., Salida
October 25, 2021 through November 1, 2021
Monday- Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 30th 8:00 a.m.- Noon
Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Buena Vista Community Center*
715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista
Monday, November 1, 2021 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
*ADA accessible voting machines available
Registering to Vote: Register to vote online at GoVoteColorado.gov, visit a polling center, or the Elections Office at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
All Eligible Voters: If you need to update your voter record to receive a mail ballot packet, you must do so before October 25, 2021. You can register to vote or update your existing voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov, or at a Voter Service and Polling Center (see Polling Locations, above).
Contact Information:
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder
Lori Mitchell
104 Crestone Avenue
PO Box 699
Salida, CO 81201
Elections Office Direct Line: 719-530-5604
