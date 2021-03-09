PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids for the following vehicles:
YEAR, MAKE, MODEL, VIN #, TAG #, MILEAGE, Notes;
1987, Chevy, Fleet side, 1GCEV14H2HJ157421, 1, 63658, Speedometer has rolled at least 1 time (163658);
1989, Chevy, Flatbed, 1GBGK34N0KE259002, 2, 123979, Mechanical issues, including odometer;
2005, Ford, Explorer, 1FMZU72K85UB71321, 3, 197285, Possible transmission issues;
2001, Ford, Ranger, 1FTYR11E51PA97925, 4
149601, Cosmetic;
2005, Ford, Explorer, 1FMZU72K75UB05729, 5, 163791, Maintenance lights on;
2014, Chevy, Tahoe (1), 1GNSK2E0XER14136, 6, 117309, Transmission issues;
2013, Chevy, Tahoe (2), 1GNSK2EO7DR264736, 7, 109550, Dead battery-unknown issues;
Vehicles can be viewed at the Chaffee County Road and Bridge Shop, 10360 County Road 120, Poncha Springs, Monday – Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Sealed bids are due by 3:00 p.m., March 12, 2021, at the Chaffee County Road and Bridge Shop, 10360 County Road 120, Poncha Springs, CO 81242, Attn: Anne Dwyer. Bids will be opened at 9:15 a.m. on March 16, 2021 at the Board of County Commissioners Meeting to be held by Zoom at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Chaffee County reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 5, 9 and 12, 2021
