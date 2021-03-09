PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of M.A. Banach, a.k.a. Mary Ann Banach, a.k.a. Mary A. Banach, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR6
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before June 24, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
William T. Banach, Jr.
9601 Mennonite Road
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
William T. Banach, Jr.
9601 Mennonite Road
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Phone Number: 630-244-9418
E-mail: bdekm1@gmail.com
Published in The Mountain Mail February 23 and March 2 and 9, 2021
