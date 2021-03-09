PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of M.A. Banach, a.k.a. Mary Ann Banach, a.k.a. Mary A. Banach, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR6

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before June 24, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

William T. Banach, Jr.

9601 Mennonite Road

Wadsworth, OH 44281

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

William T. Banach, Jr.

9601 Mennonite Road

Wadsworth, OH 44281

Phone Number: 630-244-9418

E-mail: bdekm1@gmail.com

Published in The Mountain Mail February 23 and March 2 and 9, 2021

