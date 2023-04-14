PUBLIC NOTICE
COUNTY OF SAGUACHE, COLORADO
REQUEST FOR STATEMENTS of INTEREST
PROJECT 25304 Saguache CO/Crestone Ph2 MMOF
April 6, 2023
I. General Information:
The COUNTY OF SAGUACHE, COLORADO, hereinafter referred to as the Local Agency, is seeking Statements of Interest (SOIs) from consultant engineering firms for (a) Preliminary and Final Design and Engineering Services; and (b) should the project proceed, and as determined exclusively at the County’s discretion, Construction Management and Testing Services for a Project funded through the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) with federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) Multimodal Transportation and Mitigation Options Funds (MMOF).
The Local Agency is soliciting SOIs from a minimum of three (3) firms with audited and approved indirect costs and rates to establish a Contract per C.R.S. 24-30-1401, C.R.S. 24-30-1403, C.R.S. 24-30-1404, C.R.S. 24-30-1405 et seq.
This project will be designed and constructed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG) requirements, as well as any other applicable standards, including CDOT design, construction standards, policies, and clearance requirements.
The Local Agency will evaluate and rank each proposal received using the criteria set forth herein and will select what it determines to be the most qualified firm to complete the work. If contract terms cannot be agreed upon between the selected firm and the Local Agency, the Local Agency may then select the next most qualified firm or may contact and solicit proposals from other firms. The Local Agency reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any and all formalities, to negotiate contract terms with the selected firm, and to disregard all nonconforming, non-responsive or conditional proposals.
II. Scope of Work:
The Local Agency is seeking a consultant engineering firm to provide all labor and provisions necessary to (a) complete the Preliminary and Final Design and Engineering; and (b) should the project proceed, and as determined exclusively at the County’s discretion, perform the Construction Management and Testing Services for the project:
Project: The project is identified by CDOT as 25304 Saguache CO/Crestone Ph2 MMOF. Saguache County is the recipient of this MMOF award to enable students to walk, bike, and walk-with-a-parent, to the Crestone Charter School from the adjoining Baca Grande Subdivision.
This Phase 2 Project includes a segment of approximately 0.75 miles (see Figure 1 below and Section VIII. ATTACHMENTS - File: “CDOT 25304 Saguache CO/Crestone Ph2 MMOF”) that will commence at the northeast corner of the intersection of Camino Baca Grande and Baca Grant Way, and extend along the east side of the Saguache County Camino Baca Grande Right of Way (ROW), on a separated pedestrian/bicycle pathway; terminating at the northeast corner of the intersection of Camino Baca Grande and Palomino Way. The completed project will lie entirely within the Local Agency Right of Way (ROW).
FIGURE 1
Although not anticipated, any ROW acquisitions which may be required for this project must be acquired in compliance with CDOT procedures (as stated in CDOT’s Right of Way and Local Public Agency Manuals), state statutes, and federal regulations (e.g. the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisition Policies Act of 1970, A.K.A. the Uniform Act). All Permanent Easement (PE) acquisitions must be negotiated by ROW professionals or consultants that have been pre-approved by CDOT. If ROW acquisitions are necessary, it will be added to the scope of work with a change order.
The project will consist of construction of a 10’ wide shared use path, drainage improvements, and ADA ramps. Some of the challenges include traffic control, terrain and existing drainageways, limited material supply around Crestone CO, limiting ROW constraints, and the tight tolerances of ADA construction. The general duties required by the consultant selected are outlined below.
1. Preliminary Design and Final Engineering
The project will require preliminary and final engineering design including, but not limited to, the following:
a) Project Scoping with meeting on site
b) Site surveying and analysis
c) Geotechnical analysis
d) Drainage Analysis and Design
e) Cross sections
f) Right of Way clearance
g) Utilities clearance
h) Environmental, Historical, Cultural clearances
i) Construction plans that meet CDOT requirements for federally funded projects
j) Detailed and itemized cost estimates
k) Field Inspection Review (FIR) Plans (30% complete) with full day meeting in the Local Agency
l) Final Office Review (FOR) Plans and specifications (90% complete) with full day meeting at location to be determined
m) Advertisement Plans and Specifications
n) Pre-bid meeting and responding to bidder questions and inquiries.
o) Bid review, tabulation, and recommendation of low bidder.
2. Construction Management and Testing Services
Should the project proceed to construction, and as determined exclusively at the County’s discretion, the selected consultant may be asked to provide Construction Management and Testing Services. This would be accomplished with a new contract. Potential tasks including, but not limited to, the following:
a) Project Preconstruction Meeting in person, location TBD
b) Ensuring the work is completed in conformance with the project contract documents
c) Construction Observation Services, including but not limited to:
i. Minimum weekly site visits and for all major construction activities
ii. Issuing field reports
iii. Issue resolution during construction between the Contractor, the County, and CDOT
iv. Change Order writing and receiving approval from the County and CDOT
v. Overseeing compliance with the stormwater management plan (SWMP). Attend Monthly SWMP Audit Inspections with CDOT and Contractor.
vi. Understanding decisions affecting public safety ensuring the contractor maintains a safe work zone
vii. Monitoring compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) and CDOT Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG). Measuring the slopes and grades of shared use path, sidewalk, and curb ramps to ensure these requirements are met.
viii. Identifying and rejecting work that does not meet contract requirements.
ix. Verifying pay quantities using the CDOT Form 266 and reviewing and approving Contractor pay requests
x. Performing project acceptance walk through and evaluating project closeout. Preparing Certificate of Final Completion and appended punch list.
xi. Compile and submit Project Final Documentation Package to CDOT for review and acceptance
d) Project Owner Acceptance (OA) Material Testing, including but not limited to:
i. Perform all OA testing per the OA Frequency Schedule Guide in the CDOT FMM
ii. Notify Contractor and construction management team of passing and failing test results.
iii. Document and compile all material testing
iv. Perform Independent Assurance Testing per the CDOT Form 379
v. Collect, review, and file all Certificates of Compliance (COC) and Certified Test Reports (CTR) for all materials permanently incorporated in the project.
vi. Compile and submit Project Final Documentation Package to CDOT for review and acceptance
3. Federal guidelines. The selected Consultant should understand the federal reimbursement guidelines including that all work may be audited by CDOT and/or the federal government and that all invoiced payments by the Local Agency must be tracked through the Consultant’s accounting department and fully documented until 'proof of deposit' with the Consultant and each individual’s bank account so that the Local Agency may be fully reimbursed by CDOT. Invoices for services performed (including work by sub consultants) must meet the requirements of CDOT’s procedures for consultant billing.
4. Environmental and Historical Requirements. The Consultant will be responsible for preparing documents in accordance with requirements of the current federal and state environmental and historical regulations including the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA). The project will likely qualify for Categorical Exclusion for NEPA documentation. The Consultant will present documents to the Local Agency and CDOT for review. In some cases, the documents will be submitted to the appropriate state or federal agency for clearances as applicable.
The contracted firm must comply with all applicable federal statutes, regulations, and Executive Orders, including the American Rescue Plan Act, and any interpretive guidance by other responsible parties relating to these funds. The contracted firm shall also ensure that its subcontractors and vendors do the same.
III. Schedule
The following chart represents the schedule for this SOI. Any change in the scheduled dates for the Proposal Submission Deadline will be transmitted in the form of an addendum to this request. The schedule for the evaluation process and other future dates may be adjusted without notice.
Upon issuance of the Notice to Proceed by CDOT, the Consultant will be responsible for meeting the estimated timeframes for Work Tasks listed below. These projections apply to Consultant services only, and do not include periods required by CDOT for reviews and approvals. These timeframes shall be a condition of the contract, and requests for changes in this Schedule must be submitted in writing and approved by Saguache County.
Estimated Schedule of Activities –
Preliminary and Final Design and Engineering
Task, Date Complete / Weeks Projected
SOI Available, April 6, 2023
Proposal Submission Deadline , May 8, 2023
Local Agency Selects Consultant, May 16, 2023
Contract Signed, June 20, 2023
Notice to Proceed with Design Phase, TBA
F.I.R. of Preliminary Construction Documents, 11 weeks
F.O.R. of Final Construction Documents,
16 weeks
Complete Advertisement Plans & Specs,
8 weeks
Issue Invitation to Bid. Recommendation to County, 10 weeks
IV. Proposal Requirements:
Proposals should be formatted to correspond exactly to the following information requirements. Clear and concise responses are appreciated. The total page limit is 20 pages, single sided (8.5x11).
1. PROJECT TEAM EXPERIENCE
a. Identify (a) the proposed design/engineering team and (b) the construction management and testing team, including the project engineers/inspectors, material testers and any subconsultants.
b. Present a brief description of the respondent’s qualifications and experience working with the proposed team and subconsultants on similar projects.
2. FIRM CAPABILITIES/ PAST PERFORMANCE/ EXPERIENCE
a. Confirm the respondent’s firm has audited and approved indirect cost rates or can obtain the same prior to contract execution per the schedule above. Please do not include rate sheets or cost estimates for consultant work at this time. The evaluation will be determined on a qualifications-based process only. Firms that include rate or cost information will be disqualified from consideration.
b. List five (5) similar projects by respondent’s firm, which have been completed within the past (five) 5 years with other municipalities on state or federally funded design and engineering and construction projects. This information should be included for all members of the team. This information should include project name, owner, size, completion date, estimated budget, actual project cost and summary of work performed on the project.
c. Provide a narrative description to show the respondent’s familiarity with CDOT design requirements and specifications.
d. Provide a narrative description demonstrating the respondent’s familiarity and experience with CDOT funded projects.
e. Provide a statement concerning any pending litigation for the respondent’s team members concerning projects within the last 5 years.
3. PROJECT APPROACH AND PLAN
a. Describe the respondent firm’s understanding of the project and its approach to comprehensively address all (a) design and engineering requirements; and (b) all construction management and testing requirements.
b. Describe the staffing plan and devotion to the project by the consulting firms.
4. REFERENCES
a. Provide three (3) client references for whom the respondent’s firm has performed similar work from the project list in Section 2a. Include project name, total project cost, owner, and contact information. If the original contact is not available, please provide an alternate contact that had direct involvement with the project.
5. GENERAL CONDITIONS:
a. Contract terms The Local Agency anticipates the design and engineering work will be initiated as enumerated in III.1. Estimated Schedule of Activities – Preliminary and Final Design and Engineering
The Local Agency will require that the selected firm shall maintain general liability, automobile, workers' compensations, and errors and omissions insurance. Certificates of insurance will be required at the time of contract signing following selection to serve as the Design and Engineering Consultant(s). Confirm that your firm meets the following insurance requirements:
• Worker's Compensation — Meet the minimum requirements of Colorado's Labor & Employment criteria for worker’s compensation insurance.
• General Liability — Maintain general business liability insurance in the amounts of $1,000,000 per occurrence; $2,000,000 aggregate.
• Automobile Liability - Maintain automobile liability insurance in the amounts of $1,000,000 per occurrence; $2,000,000 aggregate.
• Protected Information - Liability insurance covering all loss of State Confidential Information, such as PU, PHI, PCI, Tax Information, and CJI, and claims based on alleged violations of privacy rights through improper use or disclosure of protected information with minimum limits as follows: a. $1,000,000 each occurrence; and b. $2,000,000 general aggregate.
• Professional Liability — Maintain professional errors and omissions liability insurance in the amounts of $1,000,000 per occurrence; $2,000,000 aggregate.
• Crime insurance including employee dishonesty coverage with minimum limits as follows: a. $1,000,000 each occurrence; and b. $1,000,000 general aggregate.
• Additional Insured - The State shall be named as additional insured on all commercial general liability policies (leases and construction contracts require additional insured coverage for completed operations) required of Local Agency and Subcontractors. In the event of cancellation of any commercial general liability policy, the carrier shall provide at least 10 days’ prior written notice to CDOT.
V. Selection Process and Criteria:
Respondents will be evaluated not only on their past experience for the type of work involved, but also on their ability to successfully complete the project. The Local Agency shall review all proposals for quality and thoroughness. The final consultant selection will be determined solely by the information provided in the respondent’s Statement of Interest.
Selection will be based on the following evaluation factors:
• Qualifications
• Approach to work
• Ability to furnish professional services
• Anticipated design concept
• Ability of their personnel
• Demonstrating that Firm can meet the DBE goal
• Past performance
• Willingness to meet time and budget requirements
• Location
• Current and projected work load, and
• Volume of previously awarded projects
The Local Agency reserves the right to withdraw this invitation at any time without prior notice and to reject any and all proposals without cause or reason. All responses shall be treated confidentially but will become property of the Local Agency and will be retained or disposed of accordingly.
The Local Agency shall not be liable for any expenses incurred by any respondent including, but not limited to, costs and expenses incurred responding to this solicitation.
The type of compensation on this contract will be the Cost-Plus Fixed Fee / Specific Rate of Pay method of compensation.
VI. Project Inquiries
Do not contact any other Local Agency employee or department regarding this project. For questions contact the following:
Wendi Maez, Saguache County Administrator
501 Fourth Street
P.O. Box 100
Saguache, CO 81149
Email: wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov
Phone: 719-655-2231, ext. 244
Questions must be submitted in writing no later than April 18, 2023
VII. Proposal
To be considered, respondents must submit a proposal addressing all of the requested information. The proposal shall be submitted via EMAIL to:
Wendi Maez, Saguache County Administrator
501 Fourth Street
P.O. Box 100
Saguache, CO 81149
Email: wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov
Phone: 719-655-2231, ext. 244
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m., May 2, 2023, to be considered. Proposals received after the deadline will not be reviewed.
VIII. Attachments
• File: “A.25304 Saguache Co Crestone Clearance Letter FINAL”
• File: “B.CDOT 25304 Saguache CO/Crestone Ph2 MMOF”
Published in The Mountain Mail April 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28, 2023
