PUBLIC NOTICE
Invitation for Bids
Arkansas Valley Ambulance District
Coaldale Ambulance Substation
Bid #2022-1
Description of work: The construction of an Ambulance Substation pursuant to engineered plans.
Location of work Coaldale, CO
Minimum Specifications :
1 . Construction of a 40x60 steel building kit according to engineered drawings which will be provided with the Bid Packet.
2. Preparing the land on which the building will sit.
3. Construction of a pad for placement of the building.
4. Construction of a septic system to state and county requirements. Well will be constructed by a third party outside of this Bid.
5. Construction of parking lot and road access.
6. Addition of a second bay door (12'xl2') not provided with the building kit.
7. Addition of a second standard door not provided with the building kit.
8. Plumbing of water lines (other than well line), septic lines, and gray water runoff lines.
9. Construction of cistern and water filter system.
10. Electrical wiring and lighting, etc.
11. Contractor shall remove all debris generated by work at their expense.
Conditions:
1. All contractors shall be licensed in the State of Colorado and shall provide proof of liability insurance and proof of workers Compensation Insurance on all of its employees. All contractors should be willing and able to enter into a certification pursuant to C.R.S. § 8-17.5-102 regarding employment of illegal aliens.
2. All work must be completed within 180 after award of bid.
3. Sealed Bids will be accepted at the District's office at PO Box 97, Howard, CO 81233 or via email at info@avad.care, until 1:00 p.m. August 30, 2022. At that time the bids will be opened and read aloud.
FULL DETAILS, INCLUDING PLANS AND PROPOSED CONTRACT DOCUMENTS, ARE AVAILABLE IN THE BID PACKET WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DISTRICT'S OFFICE.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 16 and 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.