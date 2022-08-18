PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing September 6, 2022 at the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, for the purpose of considering a Special Event Permit for the Great State Tomato War 2022 to be held September 17, 2022 at the 8410 County Road 250, Salida. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The event is proposed for approximately 300 people to include participants and spectators. There will be amplified sound and a liquor license. Sponsor of the event is Buena Vista Rotary Club and they have requested a fee waiver for the special event application.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this request is available for public inspection in the Commissioners’ office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida during business hours or by calling 719-539-2218. Information will also be available via the County website at https://chaffeecoco.civicclerk.com/web/home.aspx once the meeting packet is published. All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 19, 2022
